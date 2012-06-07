* Fed chief gives few hints of more stimulus
* China unexpectedly cuts interest rates
* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. crude futures fell on
Thursday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke diminished expectations for additional economic
stimulus and countered the supportive interest rate cut
unexpectedly announced by China.
Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was ready to help
the economy if financial troubles mount but offered few hints
that further monetary stimulus was imminent.
For investors wanting indications about the prospect for a
third round of large-scale Fed bond buying, Bernanke's testimony
disappointed.
As the euro zone debt crisis drags on, Spain's credit rating
was slashed by three notches by Fitch, which signaled it could
make further cuts as the cost of restructuring the country's
troubled banking system spiraled and Greece remains in political
turmoil.
China delivered two surprises on interest rates on Thursday,
cutting borrowing costs to combat faltering growth while giving
banks additional flexibility to set competitive lending and
deposit rates.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude
fell 20 cents, or 0.24 percent, to settle at $84.82 a
barrel, but extended losses and fell below $84 in
post-settlement trading.
* The United States will announce a new list of countries
that will receive exceptions to financial sanctions on oil trade
with Iran as soon as early next week, a government official
said.
* Koch Industries' Canadian energy division has
put interests in several Alberta oil sands properties on the
auction block, adding to a growing list of opportunities for
developing the massive resource being shopped to potential
bidders.
* Gasoline stocks independently held at Europe's
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rose to 724,000 tonnes over the
week, Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen said.
* U.S. jobless claims fell last week.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 ended barely changed as optimism about China's
interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's comments. Both the Dow industrials and the Nasdaq
ended off session highs, with the Dow rising modestly for the
day and the Nasdaq slipping.
* Copper climbed in heavy volume as the surprise rate cut in
China stirred bullish demand prospects, but gains were soon
pared after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dashed
hopes for further stimulus measures.
* Gold dropped nearly 2 percent after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few hints of further stimulus,
prompting investors to unwind bullish bets on expected easing
after last week's dismal U.S. payrolls report.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 84.82 -0.20 -0.2% 83.43 87.03 312,790 313,102
CLc2 85.13 -0.20 -0.2% 83.77 87.32 74,624 79,167
LCOc1 99.93 -0.71 -0.7% 99.07 102.45 266,744 238,424
RBc1 2.6850 -0.0053 -0.2% 2.6650 2.7257 47,321 65,120
RBc2 2.6222 -0.0094 -0.4% 2.6008 2.6657 33,898 45,967
HOc1 2.6671 -0.0046 -0.2% 2.6489 2.7138 62,653 71,319
HOc2 2.6731 -0.0058 -0.2% 2.6547 2.7210 35,439 25,507
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jun 06 30D AVG Jun 06 NET CHNG
CRUDE 630,399 647,809 542,665 1,461,101 -4,497
RBOB 125,168 161,328 149,510 292,481 4,249
HO 155,871 153,185 133,850 311,460 -4,952
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Gunna Dickson)