NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. crude futures traded little changed in positive territory on Tuesday after industry data showed domestic oil inventories rose last week, against forecasts that they fell.

Earlier, crude futures settled up for the first time in four sessions, rebounding from an eight-month low as traders geared for the release of weekly industry and government petroleum inventory reports.

Bargain-hunting helped lift prices, but volume was slightly below the 30-day average as oil markets awaited an OPEC policy meeting on Thursday in Vienna.

The American Petroleum Institute said that for the week to June 8, domestic crude stocks rose by 1.6 million barrels due to higher imports, against the forecast for a 1.4-million-barrel decline in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point fell by 344,000 barrels.

Gasoline stocks fell by 878,000 barrels against the forecast for a 1.1-million-barrel increase while distillate stocks rose by 519,000 barrels, far less than the forecast for a 1.3-million-barrel build.

Refinery utilization rose 0.7 percentage point, to 88.7 percent of capacity. The forecast was for a decline by 0.1 percentage point.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for July delivery settled at $83.32 a barrel, gaining 62 cents, or 0.75 percent. It bottomed in overnight trading at $81.07, the lowest for front-month U.S. crude since Oct. 6 last year. It hit a session high of $83.72 in morning trading.

* In London, ICE July Brent crude fell for a fourth straight day and settled at $97.14 a barrel, down 86 cents, or 0.88 percent. It was the lowest settlement for front-month Brent since Jan. 25, 2011, when prices ended at $95.25.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $13.82 at the close, from $15.30 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R

* The Energy Information Administration cut its 2012 world oil demand growth forecast by 150,000 barrels per day, to 0.81 million bpd. The EIA, in a monthly report, also cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2013 by 70,000 bpd, to 1.09 million bpd.

* Oil production in non-OPEC countries should average 52.72 million bpd this year, 120,000 bpd higher than the EIA's estimate in May, the EIA's forecast showed. The EIA also revised 2013 non-OPEC oil production, up 250,000 bpd from its previous forecast, to 53.91 million bpd.

* Iran's crude oil production will likely fall by 850,000 bpd by the end of 2012 because of a lack of investment, reducing it to 2.7 million bpd from 3.55 million bpd at the end of last year, the EIA report showed.

* U.S. import prices fell 1.0 percent in May, their largest decline in nearly two years, as energy and food costs dipped, Labor Department data showed. The decline last month was in line with economists' expectations.

* OPEC's price hawks called on Saudi Arabia to rein in excess production to stem a slide in oil prices that has knocked about $30 a barrel off crude since March.

* OPEC produced 31.58 million barrels per day in May, some 58,000 bpd less than in April but 1.58 million bpd more than its supply target of 30 million bpd, a monthly report by the producers' group showed.

* Libya's oil output has climbed back to 1.5 million bpd, Oil Minister Abdulrahman Ben Yazza said.

* BP said oil had started pumping from its Galapagos deepwater project in the Gulf of Mexico, its first new development to come onstream since the Macondo disaster in 2010 caused the largest offshore spill in U.S. history.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. equities staged a comeback rally to end up more than 1 percent, taking a cue from Europe's troubled debt markets, where Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs.

* The euro drifted higher against the dollar after three days of losses as risk aversion eased somewhat on gains in stocks and commodities. Investors cashed in bearish bets on the single currency ahead of Sunday's Greek election.

* Copper drifted slightly lower as skittish investors lingered on the sidelines amid fresh concerns about a bailout of Spain's banks and ahead of the election in Greece.

* Gold rose for a third straight session as physical bullion buying and the accumulation of bullish bets linked to uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis helped the metal recover from early losses.

UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum inventory report, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 83.32 0.62 0.8% 81.07 83.72 307,832 343,211 CLc2 83.62 0.62 0.8% 81.39 84.01 86,789 96,184 LCOc1 97.14 -0.86 -0.9% 96.62 97.97 239,774 233,783 RBc1 2.6502 -0.0064 -0.2% 2.6311 2.6686 43,714 64,651 RBc2 2.5833 -0.0044 -0.2% 2.5620 2.5991 33,076 47,247 HOc1 2.6215 -0.0142 -0.5% 2.6082 2.6534 58,367 60,485 HOc2 2.6236 -0.0158 -0.6% 2.6130 2.6565 28,672 26,694

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jun 11 30D AVG Jun 11 NET CHNG CRUDE 578,985 649,691 571,197 1,454,103 448 RBOB 124,177 160,490 146,545 301,207 3,389 HO 145,562 140,565 135,127 315,909 5,936 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)