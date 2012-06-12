NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. crude futures traded
little changed in positive territory on Tuesday after industry
data showed domestic oil inventories rose last week, against
forecasts that they fell.
Earlier, crude futures settled up for the first time in four
sessions, rebounding from an eight-month low as traders geared
for the release of weekly industry and government petroleum
inventory reports.
Bargain-hunting helped lift prices, but volume was slightly
below the 30-day average as oil markets awaited an OPEC policy
meeting on Thursday in Vienna.
The American Petroleum Institute said that for the week to
June 8, domestic crude stocks rose by 1.6 million barrels due to
higher imports, against the forecast for a 1.4-million-barrel
decline in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point fell by
344,000 barrels.
Gasoline stocks fell by 878,000 barrels against the forecast
for a 1.1-million-barrel increase while distillate stocks rose
by 519,000 barrels, far less than the forecast for a
1.3-million-barrel build.
Refinery utilization rose 0.7 percentage point, to 88.7
percent of capacity. The forecast was for a decline by 0.1
percentage point.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for July
delivery settled at $83.32 a barrel, gaining 62 cents, or
0.75 percent. It bottomed in overnight trading at $81.07, the
lowest for front-month U.S. crude since Oct. 6 last year. It hit
a session high of $83.72 in morning trading.
* In London, ICE July Brent crude fell for a fourth
straight day and settled at $97.14 a barrel, down 86 cents, or
0.88 percent. It was the lowest settlement for front-month Brent
since Jan. 25, 2011, when prices ended at $95.25.
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $13.82 at
the close, from $15.30 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R
* The Energy Information Administration cut its 2012 world
oil demand growth forecast by 150,000 barrels per day, to 0.81
million bpd. The EIA, in a monthly report, also cut its oil
demand growth estimate for 2013 by 70,000 bpd, to 1.09 million
bpd.
* Oil production in non-OPEC countries should average 52.72
million bpd this year, 120,000 bpd higher than the EIA's
estimate in May, the EIA's forecast showed. The EIA also revised
2013 non-OPEC oil production, up 250,000 bpd from its previous
forecast, to 53.91 million bpd.
* Iran's crude oil production will likely fall by 850,000
bpd by the end of 2012 because of a lack of investment, reducing
it to 2.7 million bpd from 3.55 million bpd at the end of last
year, the EIA report showed.
* U.S. import prices fell 1.0 percent in May, their largest
decline in nearly two years, as energy and food costs dipped,
Labor Department data showed. The decline last month was in line
with economists' expectations.
* OPEC's price hawks called on Saudi Arabia to rein in
excess production to stem a slide in oil prices that has knocked
about $30 a barrel off crude since March.
* OPEC produced 31.58 million barrels per day in May, some
58,000 bpd less than in April but 1.58 million bpd more than its
supply target of 30 million bpd, a monthly report by the
producers' group showed.
* Libya's oil output has climbed back to 1.5 million bpd,
Oil Minister Abdulrahman Ben Yazza said.
* BP said oil had started pumping from its Galapagos
deepwater project in the Gulf of Mexico, its first new
development to come onstream since the Macondo disaster in 2010
caused the largest offshore spill in U.S. history.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. equities staged a comeback rally to end up more than
1 percent, taking a cue from Europe's troubled debt markets,
where Spanish bond yields came off euro-era record highs.
* The euro drifted higher against the dollar after three
days of losses as risk aversion eased somewhat on gains in
stocks and commodities. Investors cashed in bearish bets on the
single currency ahead of Sunday's Greek election.
* Copper drifted slightly lower as skittish investors
lingered on the sidelines amid fresh concerns about a bailout of
Spain's banks and ahead of the election in Greece.
* Gold rose for a third straight session as physical bullion
buying and the accumulation of bullish bets linked to
uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis helped the metal
recover from early losses.
UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA
* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum
inventory report, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 83.32 0.62 0.8% 81.07 83.72 307,832 343,211
CLc2 83.62 0.62 0.8% 81.39 84.01 86,789 96,184
LCOc1 97.14 -0.86 -0.9% 96.62 97.97 239,774 233,783
RBc1 2.6502 -0.0064 -0.2% 2.6311 2.6686 43,714 64,651
RBc2 2.5833 -0.0044 -0.2% 2.5620 2.5991 33,076 47,247
HOc1 2.6215 -0.0142 -0.5% 2.6082 2.6534 58,367 60,485
HOc2 2.6236 -0.0158 -0.6% 2.6130 2.6565 28,672 26,694
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jun 11 30D AVG Jun 11 NET CHNG
CRUDE 578,985 649,691 571,197 1,454,103 448
RBOB 124,177 160,490 146,545 301,207 3,389
HO 145,562 140,565 135,127 315,909 5,936
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)