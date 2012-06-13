* OPEC seen likely to leave quota steady

* U.S. retail sales slump weighs on oil

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday ahead of an OPEC policy meeting expected to leave the group's production target unchanged, while weak economic data added to the bearish sentiment.

Saudi Arabia came under pressure from fellow OPEC producers to cut oil output to prevent a further slide in crude prices a day ahead of the group's Thursday policy meeting in Vienna.

After Saudi Arabia initially floated a proposal to lift OPEC's output target, Riyadh quickly dropped the idea and the 12-member producer group looks set to leave its production ceiling unchanged at 30 million barrels per day.

U.S. data showed retail sales fell for a second straight month in May and wholesale prices dropped the most in three years. The reports were expected to boost chances of further action by the Federal Reserve to shore up the flagging recovery.

U.S. crude inventories fell 191,000 barrels to 384.44 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a weekly report, a smaller drop than expected.

Gasoline stocks fell 1.72 million barrels and distillate stocks fell 63,000 barrels, the EIA said.

Crude stocks were expected to be down 1.4 million barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts showed. Gasoline stocks were expected to be up 1.1 million barrels and distillate stocks up 1.3 million barrels.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude fell 70 cents, or 0.84 percent, to $82.62 a barrel, having traded from $82.15 to $84.01.

* Iran's oil exports have fallen by an estimated 40 percent since the start of the year, the International Energy Agency said.

* Iran has yet to "seriously" reduce its oil output as a result of international sanctions, Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi told an OPEC oil industry conference.

* OPEC will face a real risk because of a slide in crude oil prices caused by the group exceeding its production ceiling, Algerian Energy and Mines Minister Youcef Yousfi was quoted as saying.

* The spot market Chicago CBOB gasoline differential fell sharply on strong selling that followed the restart of units at regional refineries and weekly government data that showed waning demand.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street ended lower as fears ahead of the weekend elections in Greece finally drove down a market that had been treading water through most of the day.

* The euro rose against the dollar and yen for a second straight session as investors pared bearish positions on optimism about Greece's election, though concerns about Spanish and Italian debt yields could cap gains.

* Gold rose for a fourth straight session on safe-haven bids due to uncertainties in Europe ahead of a key election in Greece, but the metal's repeated failures to break above major chart resistance could trigger technical selling.

* Copper prices rose slightly in light trade, boosted by a stronger euro after an early slide due to weak U.S. retail sales data that fed fears about demand in the world's largest economy.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. EIA natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 82.62 -0.70 -0.8% 82.15 84.01 303,198 320,803 CLc2 82.92 -0.70 -0.8% 82.44 84.29 93,742 95,264 LCOc1 97.13 -0.01 0.0% 96.67 98.38 135,972 245,701 RBc1 2.6554 0.0052 0.2% 2.6369 2.6922 50,188 56,496 RBc2 2.5841 0.0008 0.0% 2.5671 2.6168 44,457 35,305 HOc1 2.6109 -0.0106 -0.4% 2.6050 2.6518 58,077 63,189 HOc2 2.6147 -0.0089 -0.3% 2.6085 2.6535 33,201 29,676

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jun 12 30D AVG Jun 12 NET CHNG CRUDE 584,136 603,181 572,344 1,458,395 -4,292 RBOB 142,098 140,623 147,047 299,171 -2,036 HO 153,684 152,168 136,936 315,909 5,936 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)