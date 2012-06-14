* OPEC keeps output ceiling steady, hopes Saudi will cut

* Central banks ready to react to Greece election

* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday as OPEC agreed to keep its current production ceiling steady and oil moved even higher in post-settlement trading on news that central banks are preparing to respond to any turmoil resulting from Greece's upcoming election.

OPEC left oil output limits on hold, hoping that top producer Saudi Arabia scales back its production after its recent unilateral increase in output.

Several members in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries called on Saudi to cut back to bring collective supply down to the 30 million barrels per day (bpd) limit. Extra Saudi production is largely responsible for lifting actual OPEC output to 31.6 million bpd.

Oil prices extended gains in post-settlement trading on news that central banks from major economies are ready to take steps to stabilize financial markets by providing liquidity and preventing a credit squeeze if the outcome of Greek elections on Sunday causes tumultuous trading.

The news also sent U.S. stocks and the euro higher.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude rose $1.29, or 1.56 percent, to settle at $83.91 a barrel, trading as low as $82.27 and reaching $84.42 in post-settlement trading.

* Fuel oil, gasoline, jet fuel and gas oil stocks independently held at Europe's Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell, according to data released by Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen.

* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will fall by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to June 30. Exports will reach 23.96 million bpd on average, compared with 24.06 million bpd in the four weeks to June 2, UK consultancy Oil Movements said.

* India is seeking extra oil supplies from OPEC members Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Algeria.

MARKETS NEWS

* Copper eked out a minor gain in quiet dealings as most investors were unwilling to take on any large bets ahead of Sunday's Greek election, which is seen as critical for the euro zone crisis and the metal's near-term demand outlook.

* Gold edged higher in a seesaw session, extending its rise to a fifth consecutive day as weak U.S. economic data and a key weekend vote in Greece prompted bullion investors cautiously to add bullish bets.

* The euro rose against the U.S. dollar for a third day and was lifted late in the session by news that central banks will be ready to provide liquidity to prevent a credit squeeze should the outcome of Sunday's Greek election trigger market turmoil.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 83.91 1.29 1.6% 82.27 84.42 267,545 327,544 CLc2 84.22 1.30 1.6% 82.57 84.72 112,116 107,219 LCOc1 97.03 -0.10 -0.1% 96.33 97.80 27,165 138,290 RBc1 2.6764 0.0210 0.8% 2.6351 2.6935 28,406 69,695 RBc2 2.6036 0.0195 0.8% 2.5641 2.6200 25,913 48,584 HOc1 2.6278 0.0169 0.7% 2.5975 2.6424 40,256 70,014 HOc2 2.6316 0.0169 0.7% 2.6005 2.6453 23,654 35,467

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jun 13 30D AVG Jun 13 NET CHNG CRUDE 555,520 629,186 573,442 1,474,974 -16,579 RBOB 82,123 167,149 147,047 260,516 767 HO 109,102 169,102 122,286 314,729 529 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)