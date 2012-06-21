* China factory output, euro zone business data bearish

* U.S. jobless clams, manufacturing data add to gloom

* Coming up: CFTC trader position reports, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. crude oil futures slumped nearly 4 percent on Thursday to end at an eight-month low as dreary economic data from China, the United States and the euro zone and abundant crude oil supply extended the week's sell-off.

For the complete report, click on

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 78.20 -3.25 -4.0% 78.05 81.20 366,513 37,369 CLc2 78.56 -3.28 -4.0% 78.42 81.61 74,907 413,790 LCOc1 89.23 -3.46 -3.7% 88.90 92.76 337,949 328,770 RBc1 2.5501 -0.0401 -1.6% 2.5376 2.6075 33,353 48,897 RBc2 2.4520 -0.0553 -2.2% 2.4408 2.5160 68,399 72,784 HOc1 2.5253 -0.0621 -2.4% 2.5152 2.5933 38,535 51,894 HOc2 2.5231 -0.0615 -2.4% 2.5136 2.5903 53,995 57,105

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jun 20 30D AVG Jun 20 NET CHNG CRUDE 694,186 798,769 556,285 1,412,884 19,242 RBOB 164,721 188,491 148,281 306,205 2,992 HO 161,425 166,527 138,628 328,215 5,463

(Reporting By Gene Ramos)