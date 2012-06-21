* China factory output, euro zone business data bearish
* U.S. jobless clams, manufacturing data add to gloom
Friday
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. crude oil futures slumped
nearly 4 percent on Thursday to end at an eight-month low as
dreary economic data from China, the United States and the euro
zone and abundant crude oil supply extended the week's sell-off.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 78.20 -3.25 -4.0% 78.05 81.20 366,513 37,369
CLc2 78.56 -3.28 -4.0% 78.42 81.61 74,907 413,790
LCOc1 89.23 -3.46 -3.7% 88.90 92.76 337,949 328,770
RBc1 2.5501 -0.0401 -1.6% 2.5376 2.6075 33,353 48,897
RBc2 2.4520 -0.0553 -2.2% 2.4408 2.5160 68,399 72,784
HOc1 2.5253 -0.0621 -2.4% 2.5152 2.5933 38,535 51,894
HOc2 2.5231 -0.0615 -2.4% 2.5136 2.5903 53,995 57,105
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jun 20 30D AVG Jun 20 NET CHNG
CRUDE 694,186 798,769 556,285 1,412,884 19,242
RBOB 164,721 188,491 148,281 306,205 2,992
HO 161,425 166,527 138,628 328,215 5,463
(Reporting By Gene Ramos)