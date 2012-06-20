* EIA-U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly up last week
* Fed exension of stimulus program fails to impress
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims, Thursday
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. crude oil futures ended
nearly 3 percent lower on Wednesday as domestic crude stockpiles
unexpectedly rose last week while the Federal Reserve's
extension of a program to stimulate the economy disappointed
investors.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 81.80 -2.28 -2.7% 80.91 84.34 27,021 109,008
CLc2 81.45 -2.90 -3.4% 80.86 84.72 403,240 279,625
LCOc1 92.69 -3.07 -3.2% 92.38 96.04 316,552 276,703
RBc1 2.5902 -0.0513 -1.9% 2.5844 2.6539 36,937 52,590
RBc2 2.5073 -0.0626 -2.4% 2.5010 2.5780 67,546 52,949
HOc1 2.5874 -0.0477 -1.8% 2.5835 2.6498 42,398 60,867
HOc2 2.5846 -0.0496 -1.9% 2.5806 2.6460 53,953 55,362
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jun 19 30D AVG Jun 19 NET CHNG
CRUDE 765,155 554,402 551,660 1,432,126 30,680
RBOB 170,826 163,211 146,981 299,171 -2,036
HO 152,966 198,276 136,956 314,200 -1,709
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)