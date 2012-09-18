Goldman says global crude stocks likely to keep falling
Feb 22 Goldman Sachs expects global crude oil inventories to keep falling due to production cuts and strong growth in demand, although stocks are likely to rise in the United States.
Feb 22 Goldman Sachs expects global crude oil inventories to keep falling due to production cuts and strong growth in demand, although stocks are likely to rise in the United States.
HENDERSON, Louisiana, Feb 22 When Hope Rosinski's father gave her a six-acre plot in Louisiana more than a decade ago, she was surprised to find oil and gas pipelines crisscrossing the property.
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions