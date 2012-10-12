NEW YORK, Oct 12 U.S. crude futures fell on Friday in heavy spread trading that saw the West Texas Intermediate crude's discount to international Brent narrow after it hit a one year high earlier this week. Additional pressure came from ongoing concerns about global demand. For a complete report on oil futures markets, double click on. SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 91.86 -0.21 -0.2% 91.16 92.64 185,988 300,087 CLc2 92.28 -0.22 -0.2% 91.58 93.06 71,635 156,251 LCOc1 114.62 -1.09 -0.9% 113.94 115.96 118,918 144,677 RBc1 2.8928 -0.0628 -2.1% 2.8605 2.9550 39,423 66,380 RBc2 2.8138 -0.0450 -1.6% 2.7882 2.8551 38,526 52,438 HOc1 3.2239 -0.0332 -1.0% 3.2075 3.265 47,137 56,441 HOc2 3.2029 -0.0294 -0.9% 3.1861 3.2377 40,755 46,205 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Oct 11 30D AVG Oct 11 NET CHNG CRUDE 375,398 652,165 555,448 1,571,534 -11,883 RBOB 120,239 169,937 150,274 286,408 7,480 HO 150,518 169,044 152,339 325,911 3,364