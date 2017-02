Iran to sign oil contract to sell Russia 100,000 bpd - state TV

BEIRUT, Feb 21 Iran announced Tuesday it will begin selling 100,000 barrels of oil a day to Russia within the next 15 days and receive payment half in cash and half in goods and services, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)