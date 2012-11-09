NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. crude futures rose on Friday, receiving a lift from a rise in a consumer sentiment reading as well as from gains in gasoline futures. Crude posted a 1.4 percent gain for the week, snapping a string of three weekly declines. (For a complete report on oil markets, double-click on: ) SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.07 0.98 1.2 84.13 86.77 291,985 296,599 CLc2 86.55 0.99 1.2 84.61 87.24 89,472 100,299 LCOc1 109.40 2.15 2.0 106.25 109.78 193,922 200,132 RBc1 2.6992 0.0919 3.5 2.6012 2.7085 49,751 52,022 RBc2 2.6579 0.0705 2.7 2.5742 2.6645 49,193 35,372 HOc1 3.0055 0.0501 1.7 2.9421 3.017 38,437 50,656 HOc2 3.0111 0.0476 1.6 2.9493 3.0230 22,764 24,357 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Nov 8 30-DAY AVG Nov 8 NET CHNG CRUDE 556,477 576,821 515,753 1,608,187 -9,195 RBOB 141,052 116,924 142,731 270,487 3,362 HO 101,076 124,295 172,063 306,283 1,965 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons, desking by Gary Crosse)