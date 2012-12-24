NEW YORK, Dec 24 U.S. crude futures edged lower
on Monday in thin, pre-holiday trade as oil prices came under
pressure from concerns about the lack of a U.S. budget agreement
to avert tax hikes and spending cuts that could slow the economy
and curb demand for petroleum.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 88.61 -0.05 -0.1% 88.20 88.86 40,008 178,144
CLc2 89.17 -0.06 -0.1% 88.78 89.35 5,851 51,873
LCOc1 108.80 -0.17 -0.2% 108.13 109.22 47,604 132,659
RBc1 2.7506 0.0159 0.6% 2.7131 2.7531 7,460 36,622
RBc2 2.7257 0.0099 0.4% 2.6971 2.7285 13,914 50,731
HOc1 3.0022 -0.0202 -0.7% 2.9980 3.0338 12,547 42,673
HOc2 2.9885 -0.0217 -0.7% 2.9846 3.0200 20,465 55,461
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Dec 20 30D AVG Dec 20 NET CHNG
CRUDE 65,592 366,474 498,502 1,478,864 -28,231
RBOB 33,088 134,516 126,615 298,561 2,601
HO 46,237 150,336 127,948 275,255 1,328