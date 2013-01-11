Benchmark JGBs steady, superlong zone edges down on higher US yields
TOKYO, March 8 Benchmark Japanese government bonds were steady on Wednesday, though the superlong zone continued to edge down as it took its cues from rising U.S. Treasury yields.
NEW YORK, Jan 11 U.S. crude futures edged lower on Friday as gasoline futures tumbled on expectations of higher imports and as an expected Midwest-to-Gulf Coast crude oil pipeline expansion began to narrow the spread between Brent and U.S. crude prices. For a complete report on world oil markets, please double-click SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 93.56 -0.26 -0.3% 92.65 94.13 236,805 279,295 CLc2 93.99 -0.28 -0.3% 93.06 94.53 117,032 118,761 LCOc1 110.64 -1.25 -1.1% 109.60 111.95 160,128 196,974 RBc1 2.7395 -0.0538 -1.9% 2.7180 2.7879 47,519 50,351 RBc2 2.7543 -0.0483 -1.7% 2.7324 2.7975 43,009 43,257 HOc1 3.0085 -0.0458 -1.5% 2.9957 3.0566 61,745 105,926 HOc2 3.0018 -0.0438 -1.4% 2.9872 3.0466 46,986 91,198 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Jan 10 30D AVG Jan 10 NET CHNG CRUDE 565,239 732,744 425,594 1,484,053 -5,112 RBOB 138,363 136,697 118,122 310,767 6,016 HO 163,323 320,821 130,837 302,066 5,545
BEIJING, March 8 - China's exports denominated in yuan rose 4.2 percent in February from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.
