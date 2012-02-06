* U.S. crude discount versus Brent widest since November

* POLL-U.S. crude, gasoline stocks up last week; distillates down

* Global oil demand forecasts could be cut this week

* Coming up: API inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday

NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. crude oil futures fell back on Monday after Greece let another deadline pass on accepting terms of a bailout deal, causing the euro to dip and the dollar to rise, moves that soured investors' risk appetite for oil and other commodities.

U.S. crude's retreat, after a hefty 1.73 percent gain on Friday that snapped a five-day losing streak, contrasted sharply with Brent crude, which rose for the fifth straight day and settled at its highest since August.

As a result, U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude widened to above $19, the widest since November. CL-LCO1=R

Brent's strength, meanwhile, supported U.S. heating oil futures, which together with RBOB gasoline futures continued to rise on Friday's upbeat jobs data for January that was seen auguring well for higher demand going forward.

Traders are bracing for weekly inventory data, with the initial report coming from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday after the close.

In a Reuters poll, domestic crude stocks were forecast to have increased by 2.6 million barrels in the week to Feb. 3. Distillate stocks were projected down 600,000 barrels and gasoline stocks were expected to show a 200,000 barrel increase, the poll also showed.

In other news, President Barack Obama signed an executive order imposing stricter sanctions on Iran and its central bank, saying new powers to freeze assets were needed because Iranian banks were concealing transactions, the White House said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery settled at $96.91 a barrel, falling $1.35, or 1.18 percent, after trading between $96.38 and $97.75.

* In London, ICE March Brent closed at $115.93, gaining $1.35, or 1.18 percent, the highest settlement for front-month Brent since Aug. 2, when prices settled at $116.45. . March Brent traded between $113.65 to $116.54.

* U.S. crude's discount widened to $19.02 at the close, the widest since Nov. 18, when it hit $19.91. CL-LCO1=R

* NYMEX March heating oil futures settled at $3.1707 a gallon, up 5.63 cents, or 1.81 percent, for the highest close since Nov. 15, when front-month heating oil ended at $3.1713. . March heating oil was up for a third straight day.

* NYMEX March RBOB gasoline ended at $2.9279 a gallon, rising 1.35 cents or 0.46 percent, the highest settlement since Aug. 31, 2011, when it closed at $3.0320. . March RBOB rose for a second straight day.

* The Paris-based International Energy Agency may reduce its world oil demand forecast for 2012 this week due to a weaker outlook for the world economy, even though some evidence points to stronger consumption in the latter part of this year. Two other forecasts, from the OPEC and the U.S. Energy Information Administration, will also be released this week.

* AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast, the biggest regional market for heating oil, to be mostly average above normal for the next few days, then cool to below normal later this week and early next week before warming again.

* U.S. heating demand this week is expected to be 14.5 percent below normal, according to a weekly forecast from the National Weather Service. Demand for heating oil will average 20.5 percent below normal, while demand for natural gas will average 13.3 percent below normal, it said.

* U.S. refined product margins gained 20.9 percent last week compared with the week before, rising across all five petroleum regions, Credit Suisse said.

* BP Plc's 405,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery returned a gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit to production on Saturday, according to sources familiar with refinery operations. The unit was shut last week for repairs.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Greece on Monday to make up its mind fast on accepting the painful terms for a new EU/IMF bailout, but the country's political leaders responded by delaying their decision for yet another day. Talks on the bailout have dragged on for weeks.

MARKETS NEWS

* The Euro dropped against the dollar as Greece's political leaders delayed a decision on a new bailout package, raising concerns of a disorderly default that could spread to other debt-ridden countries in the region. |

* U.S. equities closed lower on lingering questions about the euro zone's debt crisis and corporate earnings overshadowed growing optimism about economic growth after a five-week rally.

* Copper and gold fell under the weight of a stronger dollar and European debt-contagion fears.

UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA

* U.S. Department of Energy issues its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook on Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration issues its weekly U.S. petroleum inventory report on Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. EST

* OPEC issues its Monthly Oil Market Report, Thursday

* The International Energy Agency issues its monthly Oil Market Report, Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 96.91 -0.93 -1.0% 96.38 97.75 243,502 318,638 CLc2 97.41 -0.82 -0.8% 96.78 98.15 110,176 115,402 LCOc1 115.93 1.35 1.2% 113.65 116.54 203,764 235,991 RBc1 2.9279 0.0135 0.5% 2.8908 2.9438 30,642 47,285 RBc2 3.0674 0.0208 0.7% 3.0233 3.0821 22,852 30,032 HOc1 3.1707 0.0563 1.8% 3.1013 3.1894 63,457 64,351 HOc2 3.1440 0.0494 1.6% 3.0805 3.1602 30,936 22,500

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Feb 03 30D AVG Feb 03 NET CHNG CRUDE 655,135 754,775 568,236 1,458,102 -20,659 RBOB 90,362 139,926 132,892 334,241 4,551 HO 155,494 130,679 142,312 291,295 6,985 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)