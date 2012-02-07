* Canadian oil sands plant shut for repairs, lifts crude

* WTI-Brent spread tops $20 intraday in volatile trading

* API-U.S. crude stockpiles fall 4.5 mln bbls last week

* Coming up: EIA stocks data, 10:30 a.m. EST, Wednesday

NEW YORK, Feb 7 U.S. crude oil futures bounced back to gain more than 1.5 percent on Tuesday amid volatile transatlantic spread play and on news of a two- to three-week shutdown of an Alberta plant that processes Canadian oil sands.

Trading volume was heavy. At the close of electronic trading at 5:15 p.m. EST (2215 GMT) crude futures volume on New York Mercantile Exchange hit more than 1.1 million contracts, 91 percent above the 30-day average, according to Reuters data. The record is 1.43 million contracts set on April 13, 2010.

U.S. crude's discount against Brent crude narrowed to $17.82 at the close, from $19.02 on Monday. The WTI-Brent hit an intraday high of $20.71, the highest since Oct. 24. CL-LCO1=R

U.S. crude's rise, after a loss of nearly 1 percent on Monday, was also aided by a weakening of the dollar against the euro on optimism that Greece was about to agree to a bailout deal with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

But the euro's gains versus the dollar were pared late in the session after Greek political leaders said they were postponing a meeting on the bailout package until Wednesday, limiting crude's gains.

In post-settlement trading, crude futures were little changed even though the American Petroleum Institute reported a surprise heavy drawdown of 4.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 3, defying the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 2.4 million barrels increase. [EIA/S}

Distillate stocks rose 386,000 barrels, the industry group said, against the forecast for a 700,000-barrel drawdown. Gasoline stocks jumped 4.4 million barrels against expectations for a 700,000-barrel increase.

Refinery utilization rose 2.0 percentage points to 83.9 percent of refinery capacity, API also reported.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery settled at $98.41 a barrel, rising $1.50, or 1.55 percent.

* In London, ICE March Brent crude closed at $116.23, gaining 30 cents or 0.26 percent. It was the highest settlement for front-month Brent since Aug. 2, when prices ended at $116.46.. Trading volume shot up to more than 656,000 contracts, 39 percent above Brent crude's 30-day average, according to Reuters data.

* NYMEX March heating oil settled at $3.1909 a gallon, up 2.02 cents, or 0.64 percent, the highest settlement for front-month heating oil since May 2, 2011, when prices ended at $3.2521. March heating oil was up for the fourth consecutive session.

* NYMEX March RBOB gasoline closed at $2.9275, down 0.04 cent, or 0.01 percent, after two days of gains.

* U.S. gasoline demand fell last week by more than 5 percent for the third straight week compared with the year-ago level, according to weekly SpendingPulse report from Mastercard.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration raised its forecast for global oil demand growth for the first time since October, saying that 2012 oil demand growth would rise 50,000 barrels per day from its estimate last month to 1.32 illion bpd. It revised 2013 growth up by 20,000 bpd to 1.49 million bpd. [ID: nL2E8D7A7W]

* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's Horizon oil sands plant in northern Alberta is shut down for unplanned repairs and could be off line for two to three weeks, a knowledgeable source said. The shutdown follows weekend maintenance at the 110,000 barrel per day operation, the source said.

* Iran's parliament said it was ready to impose a ban on oil exports to some European states, ahead of a ban announced by the European Union that is set to take effect on July 1

* China is scouring the world for alternative oil supplies to replace a drop in its imports from Iran. It is seeking lower prices from Iran and has been buying heavily from Saudi Arabia.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro rallied to an eight-week high against the U.S. dollar on hopes Greece will soon agree to bailout deal it needs to avoid a messy default.

* Wall Street rose slightly, but with the outcome of discussions on a bailout package for Greece uncertain, investors are unlikely to make big bets in coming days.

* Copper ended lower, pressured by the Greek debt deal discussions.

* Gold rose 1.5 percent, its biggest one-day gain in two weeks as the dollar weakened on expectations that the Greek rescue deal will be completed.

UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA

* OPEC issues its Monthly Oil Market Report, Thursday

* The International Energy Agency issues its monthly Oil Market Report, Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 98.41 1.50 1.6% 95.84 99.13 394,790 257,715 CLc2 98.82 1.41 1.5% 96.33 99.53 180,018 115,703 LCOc1 116.23 0.30 0.3% 115.60 117.50 239,078 212,323 RBc1 2.9275 -0.0004 0.0% 2.9172 2.9541 50,825 38,404 RBc2 3.0674 0.0000 0.0% 3.0569 3.0959 34,113 24,150 HOc1 3.1909 0.0202 0.6% 3.1707 3.2208 81,632 72,627 HOc2 3.1595 0.0155 0.5% 3.1419 3.1867 39,263 31,782

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Feb 06 30D AVG Feb 06 NET CHNG CRUDE 1,118,79 682,698 585,408 1,472,414 -14,312 RBOB 139,086 99,822 132,892 334,241 4,551 HO 218,403 165,366 142,312 291,295 6,985 (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)