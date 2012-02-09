* Greek leaders agree on austerity required for rescue

* U.S. initial jobless claims dip

* OPEC cuts 2012 global oil demand forecast

* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EST Friday

NEW YORK, Feb 9 U.S. crude futures rose for a third consecutive day on Thursday on news that Greece's leaders agreed to austerity measures needed to secure a second bailout and on a drop in new jobless claims in the United States.

Greek political leaders clinched a long-stalled deal on austerity measures and reforms required to secure a second international bailout in two years, though the country's financial backers reacted skeptically.

U.S. initial jobless claims dropped 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 358,000, against expectations claims would be up. The four-week moving average fell 11,000 to 366,250 - the lowest level since April 2008.

U.S. stocks posted a third day of modest gains on the news about the Greece deal, though investors were cautious after weeks of gains.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, March crude rose $1.13, or 1.14 percent, to settle at $99.84 a barrel, having traded from $98.66 to $100.18.

* European middle distillate stocks dipped 1.9 percent in January from December and 7.9 percent from a year ago as reduced refining capacity due to the closure of Petroplus plants limited availability. Products and crude stocks were down sharply across the board compared to the year-ago period.

* OPEC cut its world oil demand growth forecast due to economic weakness in Europe and the United States and reported higher total OPEC output as Libya's production recovers.

* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will rise by 70,000 bpd in the four weeks to Feb. 25, averaging 23.22 million bpd, up from 23.15 million bpd in the four weeks to Jan. 28, UK consultancy Oil Movements said.

* Iran is seeking to pay for grain using gold and oil and has paid yen for a large volume of wheat, European wheat exporters said.

* U.S. wholesale inventories grew 1.0 percent in December, above analysts' expectations, suggesting the economy received a bigger boost than expected in the fourth quarter from companies restocking their shelves.

* Valero Energy Corp Chief Executive Bill Klesse said the company expects global demand for distillates to grow about 2 percent in 2012 while gasoline demand will increase by 1 percent.

* Valero Energy Corp said units at its 205,000-barrel-per-day St. Charles refinery in Norco, Louisiana, have begun shutting for the scheduled turnaround.

MARKETS NEWS

* Copper reached a five-month high on Thursday as the euro gained versus the dollar after Greece confirmed it had clinched a deal for emergency aid needed to ensure it avoids a disorderly default.

* The euro rose to a fresh two-month high against the dollar as Greek leaders clinched a deal on reforms needed to avoid a disorderly default and Europe's central bank chief flagged tentative improvement in the euro zone economy.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 99.84 1.13 1.1% 98.66 100.18 268,552 364,737 CLc2 100.24 1.14 1.2% 99.08 100.55 89,898 139,518 LCOc1 118.59 1.39 1.2% 117.28 118.79 183,915 217,974 RBc1 3.0128 0.0376 1.3% 2.9760 3.0162 41,574 53,300 RBc2 3.1522 0.0423 1.4% 3.1108 3.1556 34,002 36,197 HOc1 3.2085 0.0190 0.6% 3.1787 3.2224 49,413 72,249 HOc2 3.1819 0.0212 0.7% 3.1546 3.1950 31,314 33,311

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Feb 08 30D AVG Feb 08 NET CHNG CRUDE 614,930 920,811 635,752 1,473,929 10,617 RBOB 125,918 143,528 135,762 338,134 5,778 HO 143,535 173,868 150,262 290,026 4,919 (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)