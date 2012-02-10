* Euro down, dollar up on pessimism over Greek debt

* Sour consumer sentiment, IEA demand view hit oil

* CFTC-Speculators raise U.S. crude oil net longs

* Coming up: API oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST, Tuesday

NEW YORK, Feb 10 U.S. crude oil futures fell on Friday for the first time in four sessions after a far-right party in Greece refused to sign off on austerity measures, denting the country's efforts to secure an EU-IMF bailout package to avoid a crippling debt default.

But late in the day, the Greek cabinet approved a draft bill commiting Greece to reforms the EU and the IMF require in return for the bailout package. A parliamentary vote was set for Sunday, keeping hopes alive that the country would not fall into default.

Earlier, the euro fell against the dollar and Wall Street tumbled as the latest twist in Greece's debt troubles disappointed investors, who pared holdings on oil and other risky commodities.

A lower forecast for global oil demand growth this year from the Paris-based International Energy Agency also pressured crude oil futures, along with a report that American consumer confidence sagged this month.

For the week, oil futures finished higher.

On Thursday, oil prices jumped on news that Greek policial parties had agreed to the austerity measures, but the country's far-right party later declined to back the deal, shaking off market optimism and further stoking euro zone debt worries.

"The market appears to be pricing in a worst-case scenario that would include the possibility of further slippage in the euro back to below the $1.30 area," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena, Illinois.

"We look for the currency factor to generally guide oil until an acceptable Greek plan is better defined," Ritterbusch added, though he said he expected potentially favorable U.S. economic data on retail sales and housing next week to lend support to the market.

Ritterbusch made his comments before news of the Greek cabinet meeting that approed the draft bill.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery settled at $98.67 a barrel, falling $1.17, or 1.17 percent.

* For the week, U.S. front-month crude rose 83 cents, or 0.85 percent from the $97.84 close on Feb. 3..

* In London, ICE March Brent crude closed at $117.31, down $1.28, or 1.08 percent, ending an eight-day winning streak.

* For the week, front-month Brent gained $2.73, or 2.38 percent, from the $114.58 settlement on Feb. 3.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude closed at $18.64, narrowing sligthly from Thursday's $18.75. CL-LCO1=R

* Selling on Friday caused Brent's Relative Strength Index (RSI) to weaken to 68.2, after Thursday's climb to 73.8 indicated an overbought condition. A level of 70 is the threshold for a market being overbought.

* NYMEX March RBOB gasoline settled at $2.9749 a gallon, dropping 3.79 cents, or 1.26 percent. For the week, the contract rebounded 6.05 cents, or 2.08 percent, from the $2.9144 settlement on Feb. 3.

* NYMEX March heating oil closed at $3.1821 a gallon, falling 2.64 cents, or 0.82 percent. For the week, it rose 6.77 cents, or 2.17 percent, from the $3.1144 close on Feb. 3.. Heating oil extended gains for a third straight week.

* Hedge funds and other large investors rdfaised their net long positions on NYMEX crude oil futures and options by 4,440 contracts, to 205,709, in the week to Feb. 7, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.

* The U.S. trade deficit widened to $48.8 billion in December, slightly more than expected, as imports rose to the highest level in 3-1/2 years, the U.S. Commerce Department said.

* A reading of consumer sentiment for early February showed that Americans felt worse about their personal finances even though they expected better prospects for the job market, the weekly Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed. The latest poll fell short of the forecast in a Reuters poll.

* For a full report on U.S. economic data on Friday, see

* The U.S. unemployment rate was projected to average 8.1 percent during this year's fourth quarter, much faster than previously expected, a survey of 45 forecasters by the Philadelphia Federal Reserved showed.

* China's imports fell in January to the lowest level since Augusut 2009 and exports also slipped in the same period. analysts said.

* The IEA said global oil demand will grow by less than 1 percent this year as it cut its forecast by 250,000 barrels per day, to 800,000 bpd, its sixth consecutive month of lower estimates. The IEA cited a weak global economy for the estimate.

* The IEA forecast follows OPEC's lower forecast issued on Thursday and higher estimates from the U.S. Energy Information Administration released on Tuesday. For a TABLE comparing the three forecasts, see {ID:nL5E8DAAKX]

* The IEA said financial sanctions by the United States against Iran and a slated ban on Iranian oil by the European Union that will take effect in July were already affecting global trade flows.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro slumped after a Greek far-right party refused to back a bailout agreement, raising fears once again that Greece could face a chaotic debt default.

* Wall Street snapped a five-week streak of gains, with the Standard & Poor's 500 Index posting its biggest percentage decline so far this year, after an about-face on Greece's long-awaited debt deal.

* Copper posted its first weekly loss since early January as it tumbled from Thursday's five-month high after another delay in the negotriations for a Greek debt bailout package sparked a broader wave or risk aversion.

* Gold fell, posting its second straight weekly decline, following loses in the euro and U.S. equities due to uncertainty about Greece's debt bailout package.

UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA

* U.S. retail sales for January, 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), Tuesday.

* American Petroleum Institute weekly petroleum inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT), Tuesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 98.67 -1.17 -1.2% 97.32 99.89 275,469 295,425 CLc2 99.03 -1.21 -1.2% 97.73 100.21 92,351 103,679 LCOc1 117.31 -1.28 -1.1% 116.29 118.61 164,146 189,772 RBc1 2.9749 -0.0379 -1.3% 2.9607 3.0150 46,309 50,553 RBc2 3.1224 -0.0298 -1.0% 3.1000 3.1518 33,135 36,170 HOc1 3.1821 -0.0264 -0.8% 3.1751 3.22 56,143 59,174 HOc2 3.1577 -0.0242 -0.8% 3.1470 3.1917 28,982 33,162

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Feb 09 30D AVG Feb 09 NET CHNG CRUDE 589,933 669,719 648,370 1,481,590 -7,661 RBOB 145,140 138,313 138,092 340,564 2,430 HO 138,770 158,057 152,529 288,993 -1,033

(Reporting By Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)