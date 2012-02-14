* Greece uncertainty, Moody's downgrades hits oil
* U.S. retail sales data adds to downbeat sentiment
* API-U.S. crude, gasoline stocks up; distillates down
NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. crude oil futures
fell on Tuesday on weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales for
January, Greek debt worries and concerns about Europe's economy
after Moody's warned it may cut the triple-A ratings of France,
Britain and Austria.
Losses were limited by news that a Canadian oilsands
processing plant that sends output to the U.S. Midwest would be
shut longer than initially thought. Rising geopolitical tensions
in the Middle East also lent underlying support.
In post-settlement trading, NYMEX crude futures shifted
slightly higher. But after weekly inventory data from the
American Petroleum Institute showed that domestic crude stocks
rose more than forecast, prices dipped to negative territory
before heading to just above flat.
U.S. crude inventories jumped 2.9 million barrels in the
week to Feb. 10, industry group API said. That was
almost twice the forecast of a 1.5 million barrel increase in a
Reuters poll.
Distillate stocks fell 2.2 million barrels, the API said,
just half the 1.1-million-barrel decline forecast in the poll.
Gasoline stocks rose 1.8 million, more than twice the
800,000-barrels build projected in the poll.
Refinery utilization dipped 0.2 percentage point to 83.7
percent of capacity, the API said, against the forecast for an
0.1 percent drop in the poll.
(Full report on Moody's announcement: )
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March
delivery settled at $100.74 a barrel, dipping 17 cents,
or 0.17 percent, after trading between $100.28 to $101.84.
* In London, ICE March Brent crude expired and
settled at $118.16, gaining 23 cents, or 0.2 percent, to widen
its premium against U.S. crude to $17.42 at the close, from
$17.02 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R
* U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in January as
consumers cut back on car purchases and did less online
shopping. Total retail sales increased 0.4 percent after being
flat in December, the Commerce Department said. A Reuters poll
had forecast an 0.7 percent rise.
* Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's Horizon oil
sands plant will not return to full output until mid- to late
March as repairs to the processing unit at the northern Alberta
site will take longer than first expected, the company said. It
said the extended outage has forced it to cut its production
target to 93,000-103,000 barrels per day in 2012, from the
previous forecast of 105,000-115,000 bpd.
* Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans for a special
face-to-face meeting on Greece's new international bailout as
the cabinet in Athens argued up to the last minute on plugging a
325 million euro ($427 million) gap in its austerity plan.
* Oil production and exports from Yemen's Masila oilfield,
the country's largest, have stopped after workers from
state-owned PetroMasila went on strike over pay issues last
Thursday, oil ministry officials told Reuters.
* Sunoco Inc has returned its 335,000 bpd refinery
in Philadelphia close to normal rates after slowing down earlier
due to a supply problem, sources familiar with refinery
operations said.
* An Iranian man was seriously wounded in Bangkok on Tuesday
when a bomb he was carrying exploded. Israel said the incident
was an attempted terrorist attack by Iran.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro continued to weaken, falling to a one-week low
against the dollar and the Swiss franc as investors pondered the
outlook for Europe in light of several country ratings
downgrades and the ongoing Greek debt crisis.
* Major equities indexes on Wall Street were mixed at the
close, with financial and basic materials companies ending lower
and the retail sector hitting a record even as U.S. retail sales
rose less than expected last month.
* Copper fell for a third straight day, hit by the U.S.
retail sales data, persistent concerns about European debt and
signs of declining demand in China.
* Gold dropped as the dollar rallied against the euro on
renewed fears of credit downgrades in major European economies
and uncertainty about Greece's debt bailout.
UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA
* New York Fed's Empire State business index for February,
8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) Wednesday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 100.74 -0.17 -0.2% 100.28 101.84 298,451 268,062
CLc2 101.08 -0.21 -0.2% 100.63 102.19 166,526 112,799
LCOc1 118.16 0.23 0.2% 117.00 118.28 21,315 120,609
RBc1 2.9825 -0.0300 -1.0% 2.9733 3.0183 47,523 53,950
RBc2 3.1404 -0.0196 -0.6% 3.1320 3.1645 42,908 41,873
HOc1 3.1648 0.0048 0.2% 3.1454 3.1849 48,115 63,639
HOc2 3.1451 0.0048 0.2% 3.1280 3.1645 30,468 36,547
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Feb 13 30D AVG Feb 13 NET CHNG
CRUDE 836,772 575,475 668,376 1,497,841 -8,708
RBOB 150,865 135,106 140,514 347,061 6,497
HO 132,191 151,426 152,529 288,993 -1,033
(Reporting By Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by
Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)