NEW YORK, Feb 15 U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday on fears of supply disruptions from Iran and other producers and U.S. government data showing a small drop in inventories.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell 171,000 barrels, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a report, against a forecast for a 1.5 million barrel rise in supplies.

Gasoline stocks rose 400,000 barrels and distillate stocks fell 2.87 million barrels, the EIA report said.

Gasoline stocks had been expected to rise 800,000 barrels, and distillate stockpiles fall 1.1 million barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of the weekly inventory report.

Crude stocks held at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the NYMEX light sweet crude contract, rose to their highest level since September, posting a 2 million-barrel build, the biggest weekly increase since December 2009.

Iran's Oil Ministry denied state media reports on the Islamic state stopping its crude exports to six European countries.

The initial report by Iran's state media had sent crude prices surging. The European Union has slated for an embargo of Iran's crude as part of the West's tightening sanctions over Tehran's controversial nuclear program.

An explosion hit a pipeline in Syria on Wednesday, a strike in Yemen has halted output at its largest oilfield and Sudan seized more of South Sudan's oil in a dispute over payment.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, March crude rose $1.06, or 1.05 percent, to settle at $101.80 a barrel, having traded from $100.61 to $102.54, highest price reached intraday since Jan. 12.

* U.S. manufacturing output rose in January and a gauge of factory activity in New York state hit a 1-1/2-year high in February. A separate report that showed optimism among home builders approached a five-year high this month.

* Iran proclaimed advances in nuclear know-how, including new centrifuges able to enrich uranium much faster, a move that may hasten a drift towards confrontation with the West over suspicions it is seeking the means to make nuclear weapons.

* The European Union has received a response from Iran to the EU's October offer of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program, a spokeswoman for the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

* More than 120 protesters have been wounded in clashes with police in Bahrain this week, activists said, and a top opposition figure said the government had put out feelers about talks to resolve the Gulf state's year-long crisis.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks closed lower for the third session in four, with market direction largely dictated by the swings in shares of Apple, the world's largest company in market value.

* Copper fell for a fourth consecutive session, pressured by a "risk-off" response to news that euro zone finance officials could delay Greece's second bailout package.

* Gold rose after China vowed to continue to invest in euro zone government debt, increasing gold's appeal as a hedge against inflation fueled by ample liquidity in the financial system.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 101.80 1.06 1.1% 100.61 102.54 259,965 314,286 CLc2 102.14 1.06 1.1% 100.96 102.90 146,258 166,450 LCOc1 118.93 1.58 1.3% 117.40 119.99 216,021 24,276 RBc1 3.0067 0.0242 0.8% 2.9839 3.0366 44,983 59,742 RBc2 3.1692 0.0288 0.9% 3.1470 3.1917 49,171 45,209 HOc1 3.1916 0.0268 0.9% 3.1710 3.2175 45,363 55,906 HOc2 3.1721 0.0270 0.9% 3.1510 3.1950 37,864 31,840

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Feb 14 30D AVG Feb 14 NET CHNG CRUDE 738,957 843,894 673,429 1,486,350 11,491 RBOB 167,799 165,281 145,197 345,899 -3,168 HO 147,127 139,290 150,262 290,026 4,919 (Reporting By Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)