NEW YORK, Feb 15 U.S. crude futures rose
on Wednesday on fears of supply disruptions from Iran and other
producers and U.S. government data showing a small drop in
inventories.
U.S. crude stockpiles fell 171,000 barrels, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said in a report, against a forecast
for a 1.5 million barrel rise in supplies.
Gasoline stocks rose 400,000 barrels and distillate stocks
fell 2.87 million barrels, the EIA report said.
Gasoline stocks had been expected to rise 800,000 barrels,
and distillate stockpiles fall 1.1 million barrels, a Reuters
survey of analysts ahead of the weekly inventory report.
Crude stocks held at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point
for the NYMEX light sweet crude contract, rose to their highest
level since September, posting a 2 million-barrel build, the
biggest weekly increase since December 2009.
Iran's Oil Ministry denied state media reports on the
Islamic state stopping its crude exports to six European
countries.
The initial report by Iran's state media had sent crude
prices surging. The European Union has slated for an embargo of
Iran's crude as part of the West's tightening sanctions over
Tehran's controversial nuclear program.
An explosion hit a pipeline in Syria on Wednesday, a strike
in Yemen has halted output at its largest oilfield and Sudan
seized more of South Sudan's oil in a dispute over payment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, March crude
rose $1.06, or 1.05 percent, to settle at $101.80 a
barrel, having traded from $100.61 to $102.54, highest price
reached intraday since Jan. 12.
* U.S. manufacturing output rose in January and a gauge of
factory activity in New York state hit a 1-1/2-year high in
February. A separate report that showed optimism among home
builders approached a five-year high this month.
* Iran proclaimed advances in nuclear know-how, including
new centrifuges able to enrich uranium much faster, a move that
may hasten a drift towards confrontation with the West over
suspicions it is seeking the means to make nuclear weapons.
* The European Union has received a response from Iran to
the EU's October offer of negotiations on Tehran's nuclear
program, a spokeswoman for the bloc's foreign policy chief said.
* More than 120 protesters have been wounded in clashes with
police in Bahrain this week, activists said, and a top
opposition figure said the government had put out feelers about
talks to resolve the Gulf state's year-long crisis.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks closed lower for the third session in four,
with market direction largely dictated by the swings in shares
of Apple, the world's largest company in market value.
* Copper fell for a fourth consecutive session, pressured by
a "risk-off" response to news that euro zone finance officials
could delay Greece's second bailout package.
* Gold rose after China vowed to continue to invest in euro
zone government debt, increasing gold's appeal as a hedge
against inflation fueled by ample liquidity in the financial
system.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330
GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 101.80 1.06 1.1% 100.61 102.54 259,965 314,286
CLc2 102.14 1.06 1.1% 100.96 102.90 146,258 166,450
LCOc1 118.93 1.58 1.3% 117.40 119.99 216,021 24,276
RBc1 3.0067 0.0242 0.8% 2.9839 3.0366 44,983 59,742
RBc2 3.1692 0.0288 0.9% 3.1470 3.1917 49,171 45,209
HOc1 3.1916 0.0268 0.9% 3.1710 3.2175 45,363 55,906
HOc2 3.1721 0.0270 0.9% 3.1510 3.1950 37,864 31,840
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Feb 14 30D AVG Feb 14 NET CHNG
CRUDE 738,957 843,894 673,429 1,486,350 11,491
RBOB 167,799 165,281 145,197 345,899 -3,168
HO 147,127 139,290 150,262 290,026 4,919
(Reporting By Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)