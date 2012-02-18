(Refiles to fix dateline)

* Optimism on Greece debt deal helps lift sentiment

* Iran remains bellicose, but signals for talks

* High gasoline prices raise worry about recovery

NEW YORK, Feb 17 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher for the third day in a row, extending gains for a second straight week and posting the highest close since May 2011, on signs of economic strength, fears over Iranian supplies and hopes Greece will secure a bailout by next week.

Upbeat economic data showing a fall in jobless claims to near four-year low, solid growth in the mid-Atlantic business activity and faster-than-expected housing starts continued to keep U.S. crude futures supported.

But a report on Thursday that U.S. consumer prices rose the most in four months in January due to rising gasoline prices raised concerns that higher energy costs could slow economic growth.

A report from the industry group American Petroleum Institute that U.S. crude oil demand plunged in January due mainly to weak heating oil consumption drove refined product futures lower.

Despite a rash of recent bellicose rhetoric by Iranian politicians against the West, which suspects Iran of working on a nuclear weapons program and has imposed sanctions against Tehran as a result, Iran has signalled to the European Union it is willing to restart stalled nuclear talks with world powers.

Meanwhile, Greece edged closer to winning a second debt bailout package, with expectations high that euro zone finance ministers will sign off on the deal at a meeting on Monday.

Floor trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange will be closed on Monday in observance of the President's Day holiday.

The weekly U.S. inventory reports will be delayed a day due to the holiday. Data from the API will be released on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) and the report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration will be issued on Thursday at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT).

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for March delivery settled at $103.24 a barrel, gaining 93 cents, or 0.91 percent, topping the $103.22 close on Jan. 4 and posting the highest finish since front-month crude ended at $103.88 on May 10, 2011.

* For the week, U.S. crude ended up $4.57, or 4.6 percent. That marked its best performance since the week to Dec. 23, when front-month prices ended up $6.15, or 6.58 percent.

* In post-settlement trading, March crude, which is expiring on Tuesday, extended the session high to $104.14, up $1.83, or 1.8 percent, the priciest for front-month U.S. crude since the May 11, 2011 intraday high of $104.60.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery settled at $119.58 a barrel, falling 53 cents, or 0.44 percent, after hitting a session high of $120.70, highest since June 15.

* For the week, Brent crude rose $2.27, or 1.94 percent, extending gains to the fourth week in a row.

* NYMEX March RBOB gasoline settled at $3.0156 a gallon, drown 3.15 cents, or 1.03 percent. For the week, it gained 4.07 cents, or 1.4 percent, up for the second straight week.

* NYMEX March heating oil closed at $3.1889 a gallon, falling 2.08 cents, or 0.65 percent. For the week, it rose slightly, by 0.68 cent, or 0.21 percent.

* Hedge funds and other large investors raised their net long positions in U.S. crude oil futures and options by 28,180 contracts to 233,889 in the week to Feb. 14, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.

* The API said that U.S. petroleum consumption in January dropped 5.7 percent from a year ago, to 18.026 million barrels per day. A nearly 27 percent drop in deliveries of high-sulfur distillate fuel used in home heating was a major reason for the decline in oil demand, the API said.

* The amount of oil spilled in a Mississippi River barge collision near New Orleans on Friday was estimated at less than 10,000 gallons, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Around midday, the river reopened to downstream vessel traffic near New Orleans. The collision occurred in pre-dawn hours.

* The crude distillation unit at Tesoro Corp's 67,500 bpd Salt Lake City refinery was shut Friday morning following a pump fire, refined product traders in the West Coast said.

* South Sudan said it had started legal steps to track down oil it says was seized and sold by neighboring Sudan in a row over oil payments and said the role of Chinese oil firms would be investigated.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro rose against the dollar and the yen on hopes for a rescue package for Greece but gains were capped as investors turned cautious ahead of Monday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers and a long U.S. holiday weekend.

* U.S. equities rose but gains were limited ahead of the long holiday weekend and before Monday's euro zone meeting.

* Copper suffered its biggest weekly loss in nine weeks as slack physical demand from China, nervousness in front of the long-awaited bailout for Greece and bearish technical signals weighed on the market.

* Gold fell on profit-taking after a rally driven by growing confidence that Greece was near winning a new rescue package.

UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA

* U.S. existing home sales for January, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), Wednesday

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 103.24 0.93 0.9% 102.25 104.14 113,439 197,307 CLc2 103.60 0.96 0.9% 102.55 104.50 232,860 156,089 LCOc1 119.58 -0.53 -0.4% 118.85 120.70 175,525 205,126 RBc1 3.0156 -0.0315 -1.0% 3.0021 3.0525 32,942 48,216 RBc2 3.1876 -0.0190 -0.6% 3.1728 3.2135 42,218 40,136 HOc1 3.1889 -0.0208 -0.7% 3.1776 3.2153 33,717 52,917 HOc2 3.1772 -0.0171 -0.5% 3.1657 3.1992 37,304 40,785

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Feb 16 30D AVG Feb 16 NET CHNG CRUDE 751,649 654,465 681,754 1,481,473 -4,330 RBOB 122,681 133,347 148,554 353,106 3,303 HO 109,629 156,444 157,750 308,932 -1,396

(Reporting By Gene Ramos,; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)