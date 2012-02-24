* U.N. nuclear agency says Iran steps up nuclear work

NEW YORK, Feb. 24 - U.S. crude futures rose a seventh day on Friday, closing at a nine-month high and having the best week since December as the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Iran had stepped up uranium enrichment work was seen inflaming Tehran's tensions with the West.

The seven-day rally was the longest streak of gains for U.S. crude since prices rose 10 straight days in late December 2009 to early January 2010. Prices gained more than 6 percent for the week, the best weekly performance since the week to Dec. 23.

Apart from worries of Iran supply disruptions, economic data showing that U.S. consumer confidence hit its highest point in a year this month and signs of budding recovery in the housing market added support to crude futures.

The West suspects that Iran's nuclear program is aimed at producing atomic weapons. Tehran has consistently denied this, saying its nuclear work is aimed at peaceful purposes. In a growing international disfavor against Iran, the United States has imposed sanctions against Tehran while the European Union is set to ban Iranian crude by July 1.

This week a mission by inspectors of the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency to Iran ended in failure as it was not granted permission to look into activities at a site the IAEA believes has a facility to test explosives.

On Friday, the agency said in its report that it "continues to have serious concerns regarding possible military dimensions to Iran's nuclear program" as it noted stepped up Iranian activity on uranium enrichment.

Amid the surge in oil prices, industry sources said Saudi Arabia has increased its oil exports and is offering extra supplies to its biggest customers worldwide in what appeared to be a bid to tame runaway crude prices.

The Obama administration, meanwhile, is looking into the possibility of tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, among several measures being studied, to offset any impact from Iran supply disruptions.

U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures ended the week sharply higher, lifted by higher crude futures, even though latest data from the Energy Information Administration showed that U.S. demand for refined products fell to a near 15-year low last week.

Crude futures will likely continue rising next week due to Iran-related tensions, analysts said, even though overbought conditions have began to set in.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $109.77 a barrel, gaining $1.94, or 1.8 percent, the highest settlement since May 3, when prices ended at $111.05.

* In seven straight days, front-month crude futures surged $9.03, or 8.96 percent, their biggest seven-day increase since Oct. 31, when they gained 9.25 percent. For the week, front-month crude rose 6.33 percent, the best weekly percentage gain since the week to Dec. 23, when prices rose 6.58 percent.

* For the year, U.S. crude futures have risen 11 percent.

* U.S. crude's Relative Strength Index rose to 76.8 on Friday, from 73.7 on Thursday, according to Reuters data. When trading resumed on Tuesday following the President's Day holiday on Monday, the index ended at 69.8. A reading of 70 is the threshold for overbought conditions.

* In London, ICE Brent for April delivery rose for a fifth day and settled at $125.47 a barrel, up $1.85 or 1.5 percent, the highest for front-month Brent futures since April 29, 2011, when they ended at $125.89.

* In five days, Brent crude rose $5.89, or 4.93 percent, the biggest weekly percentage gain since the week to Jan. 6, when prices advanced 5.28 percent.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude edged down to $15.70 at the close, from $15.79 on Thursday. CL-LCO1=R

* NYMEX March RBOB rose for the fourth straight day and settled at $$3.1528 a gallon, up 3.92 cents, or 1.26 precent, the highest settlement for front-month RBOB since July 26, last year, when prices closed at $3.1536.

* For the week, March RBOB rose 13.72 cents, or 4.55 percent, the biggest weekly percentage gain since the week to Jan. 27, when prices rose 5.1 percent. RBOB futures rose for the third straight week.

* NYMEX March heating oil closed at $3.3159 a gallon, gaining 2.10 cents or 0.6 percent, the highest settlement for front-month heating oil since April 8, 2011, when prices ended at $3.3197.

* For the week, March heating oil rose 12.7 cents or 3.98 percent, the best weekly percentage gain since the week to Jan. 6, when prices marched up 4.61 percent.. Heating oil futures advanced for the fifth consecutive week.

* The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a hearing on March 19 to look at how the closure of three refineries in the Philadelphia area could impact national security.

MARKETS NEWS

* The Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed at its highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, continuing a pattern of steady gains on signs of U.S. economic recovery.

* The euro rose to its highest level in more than two months against the dollar on optimism about the euro zone debt crisis and next week's round of cheap money from the European Central Bank.

* Copper posted its biggest weekly gain in a month, backed by the euro's rally and another round of upbeat U.S. economic data that suggested its recovery was on track.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. pending home sales for January, 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT), Monday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 109.77 1.94 1.8% 107.95 109.95 254,069 325,662 CLc2 110.18 1.93 1.8% 108.36 110.34 69,955 98,771 LCOc1 125.47 1.85 1.5% 123.30 125.55 142,451 214,761 RBc1 3.1528 0.0392 1.3% 3.1046 3.1548 12,701 24,519 RBc2 3.3247 0.0367 1.1% 3.2784 3.3269 45,284 53,183 HOc1 3.3159 0.0210 0.6% 3.2748 3.3176 24,462 38,788 HOc2 3.3130 0.0230 0.7% 3.2710 3.3151 56,303 73,544 (Reporting By Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)