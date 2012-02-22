* Weak Europe, China data fuel early downturn
* Overbought signals prompt some profit-taking
* API-U.S. crude stocks up sharply, product stocks up
slightly
* Coming up: EIA oil stocks data, 11 a.m. EST, Thursday
NEW YORK, Feb 22 - U.S. crude edged up on Wednesday,
extending gains to a fifth straight session, on worries that
Iran's confrontation with the West would escalate after talks
with U.N. nuclear inspectors failed.
The late recovery erased losses spurred by prospects of
slower global economic growth and some profit-taking after signs
of overbought conditions in NYMEX crude.
Doubts resurfaced about Greece's ability to carry out tough
reform measures called for in a debt bailout, also helping pull
prices down in early trading.
In post-settlement trading, U.S. crude fell back and losses
increased after the industry group American Petroleum Institute
reported that domestic crude stocks rose 3.6 million barrels
last week, dwarfing the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 500,000
barrel build.
Heating oil futures pared gains as the API data showed a
stock build of 630,000 barrels, against the forecast for a 1.4
million-barrel drawdown.
Gasoline futures also trimmed gains on API's report of a
314,000-barrel build. The forecast was for a 100,000 barrel
decline.
Refinery utilization jumped 2.9 percentage points to 86.6
percent of capacity, the API said, handily beating the forecast
for a 0.2 percentage point decline.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its
own inventory report at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) on Thursday.
Both reports are delayed a day due to Monday's Presidents Day
holiday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $106.28 a barrel, up 3 cents, or 0.03
percent, marking the highest settlement for front-month crude
since May 4, 2011, when prices ended at $109.24.
* In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery
settled at $122.90, gaining $1.24, or 1.02 percent, the highest
for front-month Brent since May 2, 2011, when prices ended at
$125.12
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $16.62 at
the close, from $15.41 on Tuesday. CL-LCO1=R
* NYMEX March RBOB gasoline finished at $3.0877 a
gallon, up 1.75 cents, or 0.57 percent, the highest for
front-month RBOB since July 29, 2011, when prices ended at
$3.1129.
* NYMEX March heating oil settled at $3.2724 a
gallon, gaining 3.31 cents, or 1.02 percent, the highest for
front-month heating oil since April 8, 2011, when prices closed
at $3.3197.
* Iran supply disruption worries continued as the Islamic
Republic remained defiant after its talks with inspectors from
the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency failed. Supreme
Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran's nuclear policies would
not change despite mounting international pressure against what
the West says are Iran's plans to build nuclear bombs.
* The euro zone's service sector shrank unexpectedly this
month, the Markit Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers' Index
showed, reviving fears that the region would sink into
recession.
* China's manufacturing sector contracted this month for a
fourth straight month as new export orders dropped sharply due
to the euro zone debt crisis. dampening the economic growth
outlook in the world's second largest oil user.
MARKETS NEWS
* Wall Street closed lower, with banks leading losers as the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index stalled near a 10-month high after
signs of weak European business activity rekindled concerns
about a recession overseas.
* The yen dropped to its lowest level against the greenback
in more than seven months, undermined by recent monetary easing
in Japan, a rise in oil prices and worsening economic
fundamentals in the world's third largest economy.
* Copper eased slightly as the market reacted to weak export
and manufacturing data from top consumer China and uncertainty
over Greece's ability to implement tough reforms aimed at
cutting its debt.
UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA
* U.S. weekly jobless claims, 8:30 p.m. EST (1330 GMT),
Thursday.
