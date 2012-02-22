* Weak Europe, China data fuel early downturn

* Overbought signals prompt some profit-taking

* API-U.S. crude stocks up sharply, product stocks up slightly

* Coming up: EIA oil stocks data, 11 a.m. EST, Thursday

NEW YORK, Feb 22 - U.S. crude edged up on Wednesday, extending gains to a fifth straight session, on worries that Iran's confrontation with the West would escalate after talks with U.N. nuclear inspectors failed.

The late recovery erased losses spurred by prospects of slower global economic growth and some profit-taking after signs of overbought conditions in NYMEX crude.

Doubts resurfaced about Greece's ability to carry out tough reform measures called for in a debt bailout, also helping pull prices down in early trading.

In post-settlement trading, U.S. crude fell back and losses increased after the industry group American Petroleum Institute reported that domestic crude stocks rose 3.6 million barrels last week, dwarfing the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 500,000 barrel build.

Heating oil futures pared gains as the API data showed a stock build of 630,000 barrels, against the forecast for a 1.4 million-barrel drawdown.

Gasoline futures also trimmed gains on API's report of a 314,000-barrel build. The forecast was for a 100,000 barrel decline.

Refinery utilization jumped 2.9 percentage points to 86.6 percent of capacity, the API said, handily beating the forecast for a 0.2 percentage point decline.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its own inventory report at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) on Thursday.

Both reports are delayed a day due to Monday's Presidents Day holiday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $106.28 a barrel, up 3 cents, or 0.03 percent, marking the highest settlement for front-month crude since May 4, 2011, when prices ended at $109.24.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery settled at $122.90, gaining $1.24, or 1.02 percent, the highest for front-month Brent since May 2, 2011, when prices ended at $125.12

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $16.62 at the close, from $15.41 on Tuesday. CL-LCO1=R

* NYMEX March RBOB gasoline finished at $3.0877 a gallon, up 1.75 cents, or 0.57 percent, the highest for front-month RBOB since July 29, 2011, when prices ended at $3.1129.

* NYMEX March heating oil settled at $3.2724 a gallon, gaining 3.31 cents, or 1.02 percent, the highest for front-month heating oil since April 8, 2011, when prices closed at $3.3197.

* Iran supply disruption worries continued as the Islamic Republic remained defiant after its talks with inspectors from the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency failed. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran's nuclear policies would not change despite mounting international pressure against what the West says are Iran's plans to build nuclear bombs.

* The euro zone's service sector shrank unexpectedly this month, the Markit Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers' Index showed, reviving fears that the region would sink into recession.

* China's manufacturing sector contracted this month for a fourth straight month as new export orders dropped sharply due to the euro zone debt crisis. dampening the economic growth outlook in the world's second largest oil user.

MARKETS NEWS

* Wall Street closed lower, with banks leading losers as the Standard & Poor's 500 Index stalled near a 10-month high after signs of weak European business activity rekindled concerns about a recession overseas.

* The yen dropped to its lowest level against the greenback in more than seven months, undermined by recent monetary easing in Japan, a rise in oil prices and worsening economic fundamentals in the world's third largest economy.

* Copper eased slightly as the market reacted to weak export and manufacturing data from top consumer China and uncertainty over Greece's ability to implement tough reforms aimed at cutting its debt.

UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA

* U.S. weekly jobless claims, 8:30 p.m. EST (1330 GMT), Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 106.28 0.03 0.0% 105.61 106.72 230,119 32,979 CLc2 106.78 0.03 0.0% 106.12 107.20 66,520 316,239 LCOc1 122.90 1.24 1.0% 121.00 123.23 171,728 156,159 RBc1 3.0877 0.0175 0.6% 3.0465 3.1043 24,975 30,189 RBc2 3.2630 0.0145 0.5% 3.2258 3.2748 54,788 44,932 HOc1 3.2724 0.0331 1.0% 3.2187 3.282 30,289 41,939 HOc2 3.2650 0.0302 0.9% 3.2134 3.2745 58,012 58,271

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Feb 21 30D AVG Feb 21 NET CHNG CRUDE 531,375 723,166 693,248 1,441,526 1,902 RBOB 153,084 126,185 149,628 349,058 -4,048 HO 167,192 161,116 156,243 308,927 -5 (Reporting By Gene Ramos; editing by Jim Marshall)