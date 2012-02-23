* Iran's nuclear dispute with West fuels supply fears
* U.S. crude stocks rose last week - EIA
* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. Friday
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. crude futures rose
for a sixth straight session on Thursday as tensions surrounding
Iran's nuclear program and the potential for supply disruption,
along with a weaker dollar index, countered any pressure from
rising inventories.
After Iran did not grant the U.N.'s International Atomic
Energy Agency access to areas targeted for inspection this week,
fears of a confrontation with the West have been heightened.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran's nuclear
policies would not change despite mounting international
pressure.
The euro extended gains against the dollar and yen, hitting
fresh 2-1/2 month and 3-1/2 month peaks, respectively, traders
said.
The euro was bolstered by better-than-expected German
business confidence data which offset a bleak economic forecast
from the European Union.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose 1.63 million barrels last
week, more than the 500,000 barrel build expected.
Gasoline stocks fell 649,000 barrels and distillate stocks
fell 208,000 barrels. Gasoline inventories were expected to be
down by only 100,000 barrels and distillates by 1.4 million
barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts ahead of the weekly
inventory data showed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude
rose $1.55, or 1.46 percent, to settle at $107.83, having
traded as low as $105.45 and extending gains to more than $2,
above $108, in post-settlement trading.
* Brent oil valued in euros set an all-time high above 93
euros a barrel, beating 2008's pre-financial crisis high and
adding fuel costs to euro zone debt troubles.
* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and
Ecuador, will fall by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four
weeks to March 10, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its
latest weekly estimate.
* U.S. initial jobless claims last week were unchanged,
though they held at the lowest level since the early days of the
2007-2009 recession.
* Gas oil inventories held in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell over 4 percent on the week,
independent oil analyst Pieter Kulsen said. Gasoline and jet
fuel stocks also fell while naphtha and fuel oil inventories
rose.
* BP Plc's only crude distillation unit at its
225,000 barrel-per-day Cherry Point, Washington, refinery may
remain shut for repairs for as long as six weeks, West Coast
refined products trade sources said.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose, taking comfort from the data showing
initial jobless claims did not rise but stalling as it
approached peaks not seen since before the 2008 collapse of
Lehman Brothers.
* Copper fell for a second straight day, pressured by tepid
Chinese buying at the start of the year and expectations of
recession in the euro zone and its negative demand implications
for industrial metals.
* Gold rose to a three-month high on Thursday, up a fourth
straight day, as a dollar drop and expectations of easy monetary
policies underpinned gold's inflation hedge appeal.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 107.83 1.55 1.5% 105.45 108.65 308,862 241,329
CLc2 108.25 1.47 1.4% 105.96 109.03 93,114 70,045
LCOc1 123.62 0.72 0.6% 122.10 124.50 207,758 180,940
RBc1 3.1136 0.0259 0.8% 3.0700 3.1227 12,404 36,320
RBc2 3.2880 0.0250 0.8% 3.2456 3.2978 47,296 58,148
HOc1 3.2949 0.0225 0.7% 3.2607 3.314 30,250 37,901
HOc2 3.2900 0.0250 0.8% 3.2546 3.3056 69,480 60,407
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Feb 22 30D AVG Feb 22 NET CHNG
CRUDE 706,584 554,905 690,844 1,456,761 -15,235
RBOB 114,373 166,673 151,490 359,618 5,835
HO 171,477 177,538 157,496 313,556 -769
(Reporting By Robert Gibbons)