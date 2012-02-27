* Overbought conditions prompt profit-taking
* Transcanada plan on Keystone line south leg cuts oil's
losses
* POLL-U.S. crude, refined product stocks seen up last week
* Coming up: API weekly stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST, Tuesday
NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. crude oil futures
fell on Monday, ending a seven-day winning streak, as overbought
conditions and a warning from G20 officials about the impact of
higher oil prices on global growth prompted investors to book
profits.
In regular floor-trading hours losses were capped on news
that TransCanada Corp aimed to build the southern leg
of its $7 billion Keystone XL oil pipeline first. That would
skirt full federal review of the project and sparked competition
to move crude out of the glutted Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery
point for U.S.-traded crude futures.
In post-settlement electronic trading, U.S. crude extended
losses to more than $2. Analysts cited momentum trading and
technical sell stops being triggered in electronic trading.
Gasoline and heating oil futures fell, dragged down by weaker
crude oil and by selling ahead of weekly inventory reports.
Crude oil stockpiles likely rose 1.4 million barrels in the
week to Feb. 24, with analysts citing an increase in imports, a
preliminary Reuters poll ahead of the reports showed.
Distillate stocks were projected up 100,000 barrels and
gasoline stocks up 800,000 barrels, the poll showed.
The American Petroleum Institute will release its report for
the week of Feb. 24 on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT). The
U.S. Energy Information Administration will follow with its
report on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT)
Worries about Greek's debt crisis continued to ease as
Chancellor Angela Merkel managed to get a second Greek bailout
approved in the German parliament without having to rely on the
votes of opposition lawmakers. But she fell short of the big
majority needed for a convincing victory.
Officials of the G20, which represents the world's leading
economies, said in a meeting in Mexico City that Europe must put
up extra money if it wants more help from the rest of the world,
raising pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger
European bailout fund.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $108.56 a barrel, down $1.21, or 1.1
percent, after trading between $108.24 to $109.77. In
post-settlement trading, it fell further to $107.27.
* NYMEX crude's Relative Strength Index (RSI) eased to 70,
in regular trading hours, after hitting 76.9 on Friday. In
post-settlement trading, it further dipped to 68. A reading of
70 is the threshold for overbought conditions.
* In London, ICE Brent crude closed at $124.17,
dropping $1.20, or 1.04 percent, after trading between $123.61
to $125.51. Brent oil fell after rallying five straight days. In
post-settlement trading, it fell further to a session low of
$123.00.
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed slightly, to
$15.61 at the close, from $15.70 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R
* Brent's RSI fell back to 70, after rising to 81.6 on
Friday.
* A 160,000-barrel-per-day gap in gasoline supply on the
East Coast could develop in 2012 if a Philadelphia refinery
shuts down, the U.S. Energy Information Administrations said in
an updated analysis of the effects of closures of northeast
refineries.
* Contracts for U.S. home resales rose 2 percent to 97.0 in
January, the highest reading since April 2010, the National
Association of Realtors said, a further sign of a budding
recovery in the housing market.
* Libya has resumed oil exploration activities and its crude
output has climbed to 1.4 million barrels per day, while gas
production is now at 2.3 billion cubic feet per day, the
National Oil Corp. said. [ID: nL5E8DR660]
* Russia will raise oil exports to the Mediterranean markets
in March while keeping shipments to the Baltic only slightly
higher than in February, a preliminary export schedule showed.
MARKETS NEWS
* Wall Street's Standard & Poor 500 index closed at its
highest level since mid-2008, extending gains for a third
session as oil prices retreated after recent sharp gains and
data showed further improvement in the U.S. housing market.
* The euro eased against the dollar but stayed near recent
highs before an expected liquidity injection by the European
Central Bank this week.
* Copper ended higher, erasing early trading losses as oil
prices dropped and technical signals strengthened.
* Gold fell as the euro dropped and oil prices fell, halting
the metal's test of technical resistance at above $1,800 an
ounce following last week's rally.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 108.56 -1.21 -1.1% 107.27 109.77 265,115 267,713
CLc2 109.02 -1.16 -1.1% 107.75 110.26 67,538 72,464
LCOc1 124.17 -1.30 -1.0% 123.00 125.51 170,876 146,862
RBc1 3.1283 -0.0245 -0.8% 3.0974 3.1531 9,954 21,426
RBc2 3.3027 -0.0220 -0.7% 3.2700 3.3270 33,756 50,976
HOc1 3.2864 -0.0295 -0.9% 3.2635 3.3095 14,508 36,866
HOc2 3.2829 -0.0301 -0.9% 3.2593 3.3077 45,176 62,664
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Feb 24 30D AVG Feb 24 NET CHNG
CRUDE 660,433 781,339 689,770 1,488,085 -24,920
RBOB 88,339 117,262 150,746 357,079 -3,910
HO 97,800 149,512 157,041 314,246 -1,897
(Reporting By Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)