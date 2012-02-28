* Drop in U.S. durable goods orders trumps consumer pulse

* Technical indicators show correction not complete

* POLL-U.S. crude, product stocks seen higher last week

Feb 28 U.S. crude oil futures ended lower for a second day on Tuesday, pressured by weak durable goods data that trumped an upbeat report on consumer confidence, and technical signals showing the market correction from near $110 a barrel has not completed.

Investors extended a profit-taking binge, with crude and refined product futures having hit overbought conditions in recent sessions. A warning over the weekend by G20 officials on the risks to global growth amid high oil prices triggered a sell-off that began on Monday.

Forecasts in a Reuters poll ahead of weekly inventory data showing that U.S. crude and gasoline inventories rose last week also weighed on crude futures.

Crude stockpiles rose 1.1 million barrels while gasoline supplies added 300,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 24, the poll showed.

Distillate stocks fell 500,000 barrels and refinery utilization rose 0.2 percentage point, the poll also showed.

The industry group American Petroleum Institute will release its inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) and the U.S. Energy Information Administration will follow at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday.

Gasoline and heating oil futures ended sharply lower, also extending losses for a second day, on liquidations ahead of the expiration on Wednesday of their front-month March contracts.

For the moment, worries about Iranian oil supply disruptions were in the background as the Islamic Republic's foreign minister, in a U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, called for more talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdog and condemned production of atomic weapons as a "great sin".

The United States has imposed sanctions against Iran and a European Union ban on Iranian oil will take effect on July 1. Both aim to make Iran back down from its nuclear program that is suspected to have military objectives. Iran has denied this, but the tensions spawned by its belligerence has elevated oil prices.

A U.S. government report on the global oil markets due from the EIA on Wednesday could help determine how tough the Obama administration will be enforcing sanctions against Iran and provide information in needs to combat rising oil prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $106.55 a barrel, down $2.01, or 1.85 percent, after trading between $106.30 and $108.79.

* In London, ICE April Brent crude also fell for a second straight day and settled at $121.55, falling $2.62, or 2.11 percent, after trading between $121.50 to $123.95.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $15 at the close from $15.61 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R

* New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell 4 percent in January, the most in three years, as demand slumped, data from the U.S. Commerce Department showed. The data suggested that the economy started the year on weaker footing than expected.

* The independent Conference Board's index of U.S. consumer confidence hit a one-year high of 70.8 this month as optimism about the labor market offset concerns over rising gasoline prices. It rose from an upwardly revised 61.5 in January and beat a forecast for 63.0 in a Reuters poll.

* Confidence in the euro zone's economy rose for a second consecutive month in February, the European Commission's economic sentiment indicator showed, confirming a wider stabilization across Europe that likely signals only a mild recession this year.

* Western Refining said it will spend $25 million on logistics projects that will enable its 122,000 barrel-per-day refinery in El Paso, Texas, to process higher-yielding Avalon and Bone Spring shale crude oil from the Permian Basin. The expansion will be focused on diesel production, it said.

MARKETS NEWS

* On Wall Street, the Dow industrials average closed above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008 while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index ended higher, as the consumer confidence data and the sharp drop in oil prices relieved worries about lackluster spending.

* The euro gained against the U.S. dollar on improved investor appetite for risk, ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB)offering of cheap cash to European banks.

* Copper rallied to a two-week high, lifted by supportive policy measures in Europe and China that aim to improved global economic conditions that are seen likely to increase demand for industrial metals.

* Gold and silver prices rose ahead of the ECB's offer of cheap loans to banks.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 106.55 -2.01 -1.9% 106.30 108.79 259,708 277,597 CLc2 107.00 -2.02 -1.9% 106.75 109.20 59,899 69,578 LCOc1 121.55 -2.62 -2.1% 121.50 123.95 187,194 177,944 RBc1 3.0401 -0.0882 -2.8% 3.0349 3.1196 8,823 23,538 RBc2 3.2247 -0.0780 -2.4% 3.2176 3.2991 42,418 38,011 HOc1 3.2238 -0.0626 -1.9% 3.2216 3.2824 15,358 24,124 HOc2 3.2201 -0.0628 -1.9% 3.2185 3.2811 57,663 50,161

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Feb 27 30D AVG Feb 27 NET CHNG CRUDE 577,531 684,176 686,727 1,500,493 -12,408 RBOB 119,186 106,393 150,746 357,079 -3,910 HO 142,796 113,466 157,041 314,246 -1,897

(Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)