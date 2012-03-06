* API-U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected
* Gasoline demand down as pump prices up-Mastercard
* Greek debt default fears, Iran talks pressure oil
* Coming up: EIA inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST, Wednesday
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. crude oil futures
fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday as global economic worries
and concerns about Greece's debt restructuring pushed the euro
lower against the dollar, diminishing investors' appetite for
oil and other commodities as well as equities.
News that major powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about
its disputed nuclear program eased concerns about supply
disruptions, and that also pressured crude futures.
Gasoline and heating oil futures fell nearly 3.0 cents, or
almost 1 percent, dragged down by crude.
In post-settlement trading, crude futures extended losses
after the industry group American Petroleum Institute said
domestic crude stocks rose 4.6 million barrels in the week to
March 2. That was more than quintuple the 800,000-barrel
increase forecast in a Reuters poll. [EIA/S}
Gasoline futures pared losses after the API data showed a
2.3 million barrel drawdown in gasoline stocks, much larger than
expectations for a decline of 1.4 million barrels.
Heating oil futures added to losses slightly. The API report
showed that distillate stocks, which include heating oil and
diesel fuel, rose 924,000 barrels, against the forecast for a
drawdown of 1.5 million barrels.
Refinery utilization fell 0.2 percentage point, the API
report showed, in line with the forecast.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $104.70 a barrel, falling $2.02, or
1.89 percent, after trading between $104.51 and $107.34. Trading
volume was slightly above the 30-day average, Reuters data
showed.
* In London, ICE April Brent crude fell $1.82, or 1.47
percent, to settle at $121.98 a barrel, after trading between
$121.59 to $124.39.
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened slightly to
$17.28 at the close, from $17.08 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R
* The Energy Information Administration cut its 2012 output
growth forecast for non-OPEC countries by 80,000 barrels per day
in 2012 and by 170,000 bpd in 2013, citing supply disruptions in
South Sudan, Yemen and the North Sea.
* U.S. gasoline retailed across the country in the week to
March 2 at an average of $3.75 a gallon, 15 cents more, or 4.2
percent higher, than in the previous week, MasterCard
said in its weekly SpendingPulse report. Pump prices were 9.3
percent higher than a year ago, the report showed. Costlier
gasoline reduced retail demand by 6.5 percent from the level in
the same week last year and 1.5 percent from the week to Feb.
24, the report also showed.
* Brazil, South America's largest economy, reported weak
growth for 2011, a day after China cut its growth forecast, and
data suggested that Europe was likely to fall back into
recession, darkening prospects for oil demand.
* Fears that Greece and its bond holders may not meet a
Thursday deadline for Athens to receive bailout funds reemerged
after the main bondholder group warned a disorderly default
would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the euro
zone.
* Worries that supplies from Iran would be disrupted eased
after world powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about its
nuclear program, but U.S. Defense Secretary warned that the
United States would take military action to prevent the Islamic
Republic from acquiring a nuclear weapon if diplomacy fails.
MARKETS NEWS
* The Dow Jones industrial average dropped more than
200 points, handing Wall Street its worst day in almost three
months on renewed fears that Greece may default on its debt and
concerns that China's economic slowdown would affect global
growth.
* The euro dropped to its lowest level against the U.S.
dollar in 2-1/2 weeks as global economic growth worries and
fears about Greece's bailout prompted investors to avoid risky
trades.
* Copper crumbled nearly 3 percent on global economic
concerns and after China lowered its growth targets for the
year.
* Gold fell 2 percent in heavy volume, breaking technical
support on worries about a potential Greek debt default.
UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA
* ADP U.S. employment report for February, 8:15 a.m. EST
(1315 GMT) Wednesday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 104.70 -2.02 -1.9% 104.51 107.34 318,180 237,450
CLc2 105.21 -1.97 -1.8% 105.01 107.71 99,971 65,165
LCOc1 121.98 -1.82 -1.5% 121.59 124.39 221,070 166,569
RBc1 3.2299 -0.0281 -0.9% 3.2138 3.2705 39,050 43,638
RBc2 3.2293 -0.0278 -0.9% 3.2158 3.2636 37,112 28,979
HOc1 3.1882 -0.0292 -0.9% 3.1760 3.2262 41,326 42,128
HOc2 3.1950 -0.0271 -0.8% 3.1831 3.2302 22,699 18,896
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Mar 05 30D AVG Mar 05 NET CHNG
CRUDE 710,722 505,779 685,633 1,560,593 -1,374
RBOB 141,966 120,268 146,055 360,915 5,201
HO 111,117 91,277 155,729 286,322 -415
(Reporting By Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David
Gregorio)