* U.S. crude stocks rose last week - EIA

* Greece's debt restructuring deal seen closer

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EST Thursday

NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday on optimism that Greece will avoid default through a pending debt restructuring, which strengthened the euro and weakened the dollar, and on supportive private sector jobs data.

Major banks and pension funds supported Greece's bond swap offer to private creditors, improving chances the deal will be implemented and clear the way for a bailout package to avert an immediate default by Greece on its debt.

U.S. companies increased their hiring in February, according to the ADP National Employment Report. The private sector added 216,000 jobs last month, ADP said, topping expectations.

Separate data showed wages grew much more quickly at the end of last year than originally estimated, good news for consumers but a potential inflation problem for the Federal Reserve.

China will boost imports of energy and raw materials in 2012, the country's trade ministry said in a statement, giving an early boost to oil prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude rose $1.46, or 1.39 percent, to settle at $106.16 a barrel. The intraday low was $104.35 and prices reached $106.55 in post-settlement trading.

* U.S. crude stocks rose 832,000 barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a weekly report. Gasoline stocks fell 396,000 barrels and distillate stocks fell 1.94 million barrels, the EIA said.

* France voiced skepticism that a revival of talks between six world powers and Iran would succeed, saying Tehran did still not seem sincerely willing to negotiate about the future of its nuclear program.

* Enbridge Inc still expects to restart the remaining segment of a damaged U.S. Midwest oil pipeline on Thursday, but the company's Canadian oil export system may still face slowed volumes or even outages to manage volumes.

MARKETS NEWS

* Dollar fell broadly after a report cited U.S. Federal Reserve officials saying they are considering a new bond-buying program to support the fragile U.S. economic recovery, a move that would undermine the currency's value.

* U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak, recovering some recent losses after a report showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected last month.

* Copper rose for the first time in four days, bouncing away from a key area of support, as optimism about the Greek debt-restructuring deal steered investors into riskier assets such as industrial metals, the euro and equities.

* Gold prices rose, snapping a three-day losing streak, as hopes for a new U.S. asset-purchase program and better prospects for the Greek debt deal boosted risk appetite.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 106.16 1.46 1.4% 104.35 106.55 310,641 332,561 CLc2 106.65 1.44 1.4% 104.88 107.00 108,569 98,196 LCOc1 124.12 2.14 1.8% 121.99 124.45 193,099 233,269 RBc1 3.2874 0.0575 1.8% 3.2381 3.2945 46,448 49,557 RBc2 3.2838 0.0545 1.7% 3.2367 3.2910 31,553 42,412 HOc1 3.2194 0.0312 1.0% 3.1767 3.2286 49,404 51,764 HOc2 3.2276 0.0326 1.0% 3.1852 3.2361 27,691 24,320

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Mar 06 30D AVG Mar 06 NET CHNG CRUDE 761,054 708,678 693,106 1,584,849 -24,256 RBOB 139,389 160,290 147,721 372,660 11,745 HO 139,748 123,611 156,023 286,118 -204 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)