* U.S. crude stocks rose last week - EIA
* Greece's debt restructuring deal seen closer
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EST Thursday
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. crude futures rose
on Wednesday on optimism that Greece will avoid default through
a pending debt restructuring, which strengthened the euro and
weakened the dollar, and on supportive private sector jobs data.
Major banks and pension funds supported Greece's bond swap
offer to private creditors, improving chances the deal will be
implemented and clear the way for a bailout package to avert an
immediate default by Greece on its debt.
U.S. companies increased their hiring in February, according
to the ADP National Employment Report. The private sector added
216,000 jobs last month, ADP said, topping expectations.
Separate data showed wages grew much more quickly at the end
of last year than originally estimated, good news for consumers
but a potential inflation problem for the Federal Reserve.
China will boost imports of energy and raw materials in
2012, the country's trade ministry said in a statement, giving
an early boost to oil prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, April crude
rose $1.46, or 1.39 percent, to settle at $106.16 a
barrel. The intraday low was $104.35 and prices reached $106.55
in post-settlement trading.
* U.S. crude stocks rose 832,000 barrels last week, the U.S.
Energy Information Administration said in a weekly report.
Gasoline stocks fell 396,000 barrels and distillate stocks fell
1.94 million barrels, the EIA said.
* France voiced skepticism that a revival of talks between
six world powers and Iran would succeed, saying Tehran did still
not seem sincerely willing to negotiate about the future of its
nuclear program.
* Enbridge Inc still expects to restart the
remaining segment of a damaged U.S. Midwest oil pipeline on
Thursday, but the company's Canadian oil export system may still
face slowed volumes or even outages to manage volumes.
MARKETS NEWS
* Dollar fell broadly after a report cited U.S. Federal
Reserve officials saying they are considering a new bond-buying
program to support the fragile U.S. economic recovery, a move
that would undermine the currency's value.
* U.S. stocks broke a three-day losing streak, recovering
some recent losses after a report showed the U.S. private sector
added more jobs than expected last month.
* Copper rose for the first time in four days, bouncing away
from a key area of support, as optimism about the Greek
debt-restructuring deal steered investors into riskier assets
such as industrial metals, the euro and equities.
* Gold prices rose, snapping a three-day losing streak, as
hopes for a new U.S. asset-purchase program and better prospects
for the Greek debt deal boosted risk appetite.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EST (1330
GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 106.16 1.46 1.4% 104.35 106.55 310,641 332,561
CLc2 106.65 1.44 1.4% 104.88 107.00 108,569 98,196
LCOc1 124.12 2.14 1.8% 121.99 124.45 193,099 233,269
RBc1 3.2874 0.0575 1.8% 3.2381 3.2945 46,448 49,557
RBc2 3.2838 0.0545 1.7% 3.2367 3.2910 31,553 42,412
HOc1 3.2194 0.0312 1.0% 3.1767 3.2286 49,404 51,764
HOc2 3.2276 0.0326 1.0% 3.1852 3.2361 27,691 24,320
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Mar 06 30D AVG Mar 06 NET CHNG
CRUDE 761,054 708,678 693,106 1,584,849 -24,256
RBOB 139,389 160,290 147,721 372,660 11,745
HO 139,748 123,611 156,023 286,118 -204
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)