* Sharp rise in U.S. Feb retail sales lifts oil

* German economic sentiment improves, supports markets

* Coming up: EIA inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday

NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. crude futures ended higher on Tuesday on positive domestic and German economic data coupled with a modestly brighter outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

U.S. retail sales rose 1.1 percent in February, the biggest gain in five months. Americans bought more motor vehicles even though they had to pay more for gasoline and other goods, Commerce Department data showed.

The data added to recent improvements in the U.S. economy, which the Federal Reserve acknowledged in a statement released after a one-day meeting of its policymakers. The U.S. central bank gave no clues, however, for further monetary easing.

The Fed reiterated it would maintain exceptionally low interest rates until at least through 2014, even though the economy was "expanding moderately", saying there were still significant downside risks.

In Germany, the ZEW think tank's index of investor and analyst sentiment rose significantly more than expected in March, hitting its highest since June 2010. The poll bolstered hopes that Europe's largest economy was on a stable footing.

At the same time, euro zone finance ministers gave final approval to a second bailout for Greece, following Athens' closing of a debt swap with private creditors. That helped ease worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

In post-settlement trading, crude futures pared gains after the American Petroleum Institute said domestic crude stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels last week, far more than the forecast for a 1.7-million-barrel build in a Reuters poll.

Heating oil futures extended gains as the industry report showed that distillate stocks, of which heating oil is a major component, fell by 3.5 million barrels, eclipsing the forecast for a 1.3-million-barrel decline.

RBOB gasoline futures strengthened as the data showed a stock draw of 2.1 million barrels, more than twice the forecast.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $106.71 a barrel, gaining 37 cents, or 0.35 percent.

* In London, ICE Brent for April delivery settled at $126.22 a barrel, gaining 88 cents, or 0.70 percent. It topped the $126.20 settlement from March 1 and was the highest close for front-month Brent since April 8 last year..

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude hit $19.51 at the close, widening from Monday's $19.00. CL-LCO1=R

* NYMEX April RBOB closed at $3.3546 a gallon, up 3.16 cents, or 0.95 percent, the highest settlement for front-month RBOB since May 10 last year.

* NYMEX April heating oil closed at $3.2712 a gallon, gaining 2.83 cents, or 0.87 percent, the highest close for front-month heating oil since March 1.

* The United States is pressing Saudi Arabia to raise oil output to fill a likely supply gap arising from sanctions on Iran, Gulf oil officials said, adding that an increase is unlikely to be needed before July.

* Saudi Arabia and other Gulf oil producers say surging oil markets are beyond their control and prices could spike unless tensions between Iran and the West subside.

* Increasing onshore shale oil output likely will displace light, sweet crude imports to the U.S. Gulf Coast by 2015, Valero Corp Chief Executive Bill Klesse said at an industry conference in San Diego, California.

* Royal Dutch Shell will restart units at Europe's largest refinery, the 412,000-barrels-per-day Pernis in the Netherlands, by April after routine maintenance, traders said. Shell declined to comment.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. dollar hit an 11-month high against the yen and a one-month peak versus the euro on the brighter outlook from the Federal Reserve.

* U.S. equities posted their best day this year, helped by the strong retail sales data and comments from the Fed that recent strains on financial markets were easing.

* Copper held on to gains in late trading after the Fed acknowledged recent signs of economic strength, though offering no hint of whether it would ease monetary policy further.

* Gold fell 1 percent, extending losses after the Fed skipped giving any signal of fresh economic stimulus.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 106.71 0.37 0.4% 105.67 107.35 262,118 234,727 CLc2 107.24 0.40 0.4% 106.20 107.85 88,810 88,619 LCOc1 126.22 0.88 0.7% 125.00 126.79 127,608 151,690 RBc1 3.3546 0.0316 1.0% 3.3224 3.3704 38,872 34,652 RBc2 3.3533 0.0315 1.0% 3.3204 3.3664 32,487 21,803 HOc1 3.2712 0.0283 0.9% 3.2390 3.2836 30,354 38,040 HOc2 3.2808 0.0278 0.9% 3.2490 3.2914 21,597 18,022

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Mar 12 30D AVG Mar 12 NET CHNG CRUDE 654,950 525,361 713,962 1,584,454 1,877 RBOB 116,367 92,191 140,820 376,713 -3,057 HO 84,928 92,112 151,002 286,560 -5,898

(Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)