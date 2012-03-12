* China, Italy data prompts selling after 3-day gains

* POLL-U.S. crude stocks up last week on imports

* Coming up: API inventory data, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. crude futures ended lower for the first time in four sessions on Monday as gloomy economic data from China and Italy added to fears that slowing global economic growth would zap demand for oil.

China posted its biggest trade deficit in at least a decade in February, fueling concerns that global demand is weakening.

Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, slid into recession as fourth quarter 2011 data showed its economy shrank 0.7 percent, extending an 0.2 percent GDP decline in the third quarter.[ID: nL5E8EC4YW ]

Meanwhile, euro zone finance ministers will sign off on a second bailout for Greece and shift their focus to Spain, whose government looks set to violate newly agreed EU budget rules by missing its deficit target again this year.

Moves between world powers and Iran to resume stalled talks on Tehran's nuclear program eased worries about an immediate disruption in Iran's oil supplies, adding selling pressure on oil futures.

Recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy have lessened hopes of more monetary easing from the Federal Reserve, which holds a one-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting could see the Federal Open Market Committee give a nod to recent series of stronger data. For that reason, traders will watch for any hints about possible additional stimulus to the economy.

Oil traders will begin shifting focus onto U.S. weekly inventory data, with the industry group American Petroleum Institute issuing its report for the week to March 2 on Tuesday. The Energy Information Administration will follow with its own data on Wednesday.

Crude stocks likely rose by 2.2 million barrels in the reporting period, a preliminary Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday.

Distillate stocks fell by 1.2 million barrels and gasoline stocks declined by 1.0 million barrels, while refinery utilization dipped 0.1 percentage point, the poll also showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $106.34 a barrel, falling $1.06, or 0.99 percent, after trading from $105.38 to $107.56.

* In London, ICE April Brent settled at $125.34, down 64 cents, or 0.51 percent. It traded from $124.20 to $125.98.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $19 at the close, from $18.58 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R

* China's trade balance plunged $31.5 billion into the red in February as imports swamped exports to leave the largest deficit in at least a decade and fuel doubts about the extent to which frail foreign demand or seasonal distortion drove the drop.

* Top oil producer Saudi Arabia supplied 9.4 million barrels per day of crude to the market in February, steady from January's level, an industry source said. [ID:nL5E8EA0EG ]

* Saudi Arabia will supply full contracted volumes of crude oil in April to at least one Asian and another European term buyers as it did in March, trade and industry sources said. [ID:nL4E8EC024 ]

* Crude oil output from 12 North Sea grades is set to average around 2.26 million bpd in April, up about 3.6 percent from the previous month, data compiled by Reuters from initial loading schedules showed.

* Colonial Pipeline will add 125,000 bpd of new capacity by 2014 to its Line 3 gasoline and distillates pipeline from Greeensboro, North Carolina, to Linden, New Jersey. The latest addition will bring the capacity of the pipeline to 950,000 bpd by 2014.

* BP Plc's 253,000 bpd Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, was beginning a planned overhaul of a crude distillation unit on Monday, West Coast spot market trade sources said.

* Exxon Mobil Corp confirmed there was no fire at its 560,640 bpd Baytown, Texas, refinery, contrary to rumors among NYMEX energy traders. <ID:nWNAB1857>

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar dropped against the euro and yen before Tuesday's Federal Reserve meeting. In late trading, the dollar was down 0.19 percent against a basket of currencies.

* U.S. equities were little changed as investors looked to defensive stocks after a three-day rally and a day ahead of the Fed meeting.

* Copper fell after three days of gains pressured by an early rally of the dollar against the euro and by worries that global growth may be slowing.

* Gold fell after a rally on Friday as investors worried about data showing a massive drop in money managers' bullish bets on gold and silver futures.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute weekly U.S. petroleum inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), Tuesday

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 106.34 -1.06 -1.0% 105.38 107.56 214,352 292,694 CLc2 106.84 -1.03 -1.0% 105.87 107.94 78,285 109,207 LCOc1 125.34 -0.64 -0.5% 124.20 125.98 141,614 140,588 RBc1 3.3230 -0.0094 -0.3% 3.2969 3.3378 27,027 51,094 RBc2 3.3218 -0.0074 -0.2% 3.2945 3.3320 20,612 25,689 HOc1 3.2429 -0.0209 -0.6% 3.2198 3.2735 29,524 44,779 HOc2 3.2530 -0.0199 -0.6% 3.2297 3.2755 17,000 18,889

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Mar 09 30D AVG Mar 09 NET CHNG CRUDE 490,385 674,909 711,759 1,586,331 -14,069 RBOB 82,059 128,839 146,466 379,770 2,073 HO 81,744 105,314 153,749 292,458 2,057 (Reporting By Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)