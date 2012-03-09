* Solid jobs gain defies strong dollar pressure

NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. crude futures rose for the third straight day on Friday as strong gains in the job market in February added to recent signals that the economy of the world's biggest oil consumer is recovering.

Prices rose despite the dollar's sharp rise following release of the jobs report. Usually, a stronger dollar deters bullish trades in oil and other commodities as it makes those assets more expensive for non-dollar holders.

Crude futures rose early, supported by news on Thursday that Greece's private creditors had widely accepted its bond swap offer, averting an immediate default as it moved closer to tapping debt bailout funds from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

Also supportive early was news that inflation in China eased in February, putting the second largest oil user on a course for a soft landing and that opens more room for Beijing to loosen monetary policy.

U.S. employers added 227,000 to their payrolls last month, higher than expected, while the unemployment rate held at a three-year low of 8.3 percent. It marked the first time since early 2011 that payrolls have grown by more than 200,000 for three months in a row.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April delivery settled at $107.40 a barrel, gaining 82 cents, or 0.77 percent. NYMEX front month crude hit an intraday high of $110.55 on March 1, the highest since May 4 last year.

* For the week, front-month U.S. crude rose 70 cents or 0.66 percent, after falling 2.8 percent in the week to March 2.

* In London, ICE April Brent crude closed at $125.98, rising 54 cents, or 0.43 percent, after trading between $124.69 to $126.37, which was the highest since March 1, when front-month Brent's intraday high hit $128.40, itself the highest since July 2008.

* For the week, front-month Brent crude rose $2.33, or 1.88 percent, after dropping 1.45 percent in the week to March 2. Front month Brent have gained in six of the past seven weeks.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $18.58 at the close, from $18.86 on Thursday. CL-LCO1=R

* NYMEX April RBOB gasoline settled at $3.3324 a gallon, gaining 1.84 cents or 0.56 percent. For the week, the front-month contract rose 6.03 cents, or 1.84 percent. Front-month RBOB has risen five straight weeks.

* NYMEX April heating oil settled at $3.2638 a gallon, down 0.57 cent, or 0.17 percent. For the week, the contract rose 6.2 cents, or 1.94 percent, after falling 3.4 percent in the week to March 2.

* Hedge funds and other large investors pared their net long positions on NYMEX crude futures and options by 19,815 contracts, to 252,218, in the week to March 6, marking the first decline in five weeks, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in a weekly report.

* China's inflation rate eased to a 20-month low in February, cushioning its economy from a feared sharp slowdown, even though latest data showed that factory output cooled more than expected in the first two months of 2012. <ID:nL4E8E92JN>

* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said world oil demand will grow by 900,000 bpd this year, unchanged from its forecast last month, but warned that the weak pace of growth in developed economies could crimp global appetite for oil.

* Enbridge Inc said it had restarted the remaining segment of a major U.S. Midwest oil pipeline it was forced to shut down during the weekend when a deadly traffic accident damaged an above-ground section in Illinois.

* Chevron Corp reported a leak in a pipeline and a plant shutdown Thursday night at its 330,000 bpd Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center. The filing did not identify any units involved in the incident.

* ConocoPhillips' 100,000 bpd Ferndale, Washington, refinery plans to begin shutting down for a scheduled overhaul of all refinery units except the boilers and flare, according to a filing with state regulators.

* Crude and oil product inventories in Europe fell last month from January and from a year earlier, data from market monitor Euroilstock showed.

* Thousands of people protested in Libya's two biggest cities in a show opposition to moves from some in the oil-producing east section of the country to declare autonomy from central rule.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar rallied across the board after strong U.S. jobs growth underscored the upswing in the U.S. economy.

* U.S. equities were on track to end the week higher after the strong jobs report, but gains were trimmed in late afternoon trade on news that Greece's debt restructuring triggered payment on bond insurance contracts.

* Copper rose the most for a day in almost three weeks after the successful bond swap in Greece, solid U.S. employment data and hopes China could further ease its monetary policy.

* Gold rose nearly 1 percent in heavy trading, reversing early sharp losses, lifted by higher crude oil and U.S. equities in the wake of the upbeat U.S. jobs report.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute weekly U.S. petroleum inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), Tuesday

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 107.40 0.82 0.8% 106.13 108.20 272,289 279,597 CLc2 107.87 0.81 0.8% 106.62 108.65 97,706 94,290 LCOc1 125.98 0.54 0.4% 124.69 126.37 137,999 191,532 RBc1 3.3324 0.0184 0.6% 3.2961 3.3407 35,856 51,840 RBc2 3.3292 0.0154 0.5% 3.2976 3.3377 23,899 37,714 HOc1 3.2638 -0.0057 -0.2% 3.2481 3.2778 37,258 57,460 HOc2 3.2729 -0.0034 -0.1% 3.2567 3.2844 18,062 32,023

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Mar 08 30D AVG Mar 08 NET CHNG CRUDE 636,510 702,224 704,511 1,572,262 13,214 RBOB 110,508 153,042 146,055 360,915 5,201 HO 96,586 159,301 154,791 290,401 3,328 (Reporting By Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons)