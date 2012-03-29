* French PM says good chance of oil reserves accord
NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. crude futures fell on
Thursday for the second straight session as increasing talk from
consumer nations about a possible strategic oil reserves release
and rising crude oil stockpiles in the United States prompted
end-of-quarter selling.
France believes there is a good chance of a U.S.-Europe
accord on the release of strategic oil reserves, Prime Minister
Francois Fillon said on Thursday.
He was commenting in an interview on France Inter state
radio and Fillon's remarks came after French ministers revealed
on Wednesday that Paris was in talks with the United States and
Britain on a possible release of strategic oil stocks.
The increased chatter about reserves releases comes as the
West tightens sanctions on Iran in an effort to curb Tehran's
nuclear enrichment program and as many consuming countries
scramble to find alternatives to Iranian crude oil.
A European Union embargo on Iranian crude is slated to start
July 1.
Also pressuring oil prices ahead of Friday's last trading
day of the first quarter was the lingering effect of Wednesday's
report that showed U.S. crude stocks rose by 7.1 million barrels
last week, much more than expected.
Gasoline inventories declined by a more-than-expected 3.54
million barrels and distillate stocks fell 700,000 barrels, the
report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration said.
Front-month April RBOB gasoline showed some
resilience ahead of Friday's contract expiry, managing a 0.51
cent rise.
April heating oil fell 1.53 percent, nearly 5 cents.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude
fell $2.63, or 2.5 percent, to settle at $102.78 a
barrel, having traded from $102.13 to $105.70.
* U.S. Democrats unveiled a bill that would ban the export
of refined fuels derived from oil produced on federal lands, the
latest legislative volley in response to surging fuel prices.
* The International Energy Agency (IEA) is concerned by high
oil prices and is ready to respond if market conditions warrant
action, the agency said after 28 member country energy experts
met on Thursday.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro fell against the dollar and the yen with
investors expressing caution ahead of Spain's budget
presentation at the end of the week amid concerns about the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis.
* Copper steadied, setting the market up for a 10 percent
increase this quarter as signs of physical tightness helped to
underpin prices of the industrial metal even as doubts over
demand in top consumer China lingered.
* Gold prices slid more than 1 percent as a break higher in
the dollar and a drop in oil prices pushed gold through key
support near the $1,655 an ounce level, prompting further
liquidation.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* NYMEX April RBOB gasoline, heating oil contracts
expiration on Friday.
* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 102.78 -2.63 -2.5% 102.13 105.70 305,471 309,064
CLc2 103.31 -2.65 -2.5% 102.65 106.23 74,551 85,596
LCOc1 122.39 -1.77 -1.4% 121.37 124.64 218,727 212,669
RBc1 3.4006 0.0051 0.2% 3.3726 3.4455 17,784 39,943
RBc2 3.3397 -0.0224 -0.7% 3.3136 3.3925 69,769 75,978
HOc1 3.1589 -0.0490 -1.5% 3.1437 3.23 9,173 21,133
HOc2 3.1698 -0.0524 -1.6% 3.1533 3.2425 59,368 54,611
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Mar 28 30D AVG Mar 28 NET CHNG
CRUDE 551,644 553,568 629,847 1,559,216 2,931
RBOB 207,297 204,973 145,134 362,898 -5,927
HO 144,617 135,425 140,942 283,395 -5,193
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)