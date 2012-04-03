* U.S. Fed lowers volume on stimulus talk
* U.S. crude stocks rise, products fall last week-API
* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday
NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. crude futures fell on
Tuesday as worries about lackluster demand and fading prospects
for more monetary stimulus from the U.S. central bank countered
concerns about potential supply disruptions.
Federal Reserve policymakers appear less inclined to
implement any more monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy
gradually improves, according to minutes for the central bank's
March meeting.
Oil prices also felt pressure from news that, according to
industry sources, Saudi Arabia is likely to maintain high oil
production in the event consumer countries release strategic oil
reserves.
U.S. retail gasoline demand fell 0.7 percent last week
versus the previous week and was down 3.5 percent compared to
the year-ago period, MasterCard said in its weekly report.
But the dismal demand report did not prevent RBOB gasoline
futures from settling higher. Gasoline has been supported
by inventory drops as fuel with winter specifications is drawn
down. Also, recently shut U.S. refineries and maintenance at
others provided support.
U.S. crude oil inventories rose 7.8 million barrels in the
week to March 30, the industry group American Petroleum
Institute said on Tuesday, a much larger increase than expected.
Gasoline stocks fell 4.5 million barrels and distillate
stocks fell 1.4 million barrels, the API said.
Ahead of weekly reports on U.S. oil inventories, crude oil
stocks were expected to have risen last week by 2.2 million
barrels, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.
Gasoline stockpiles were expected to be down 1.4 million
barrels and distillate stocks were estimated to be down 400,000
barrels, the survey showed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude
fell $1.22, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $104.01 a
barrel, having traded from $103.59 to $105.18.
* Islamist militants have claimed responsibility for blowing
up an oil pipeline in southern Yemen late in a second such
attack in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed five
suspected al Qaeda militants.
* Japanese refiners have secured a clause in annual
contracts with Iran that exempts them from incurring a penalty
if international sanctions prevent crude buyers from taking
delivery of Iranian oil, industry sources said.
* At least seven cargoes of North Sea Forties crude loading
in April have been delayed, trading sources said, following
production problems including the shutdown of Total's
Elgin platform.
* Russian and Kazakh oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline
Consortium (CPC) declined by 3.5 percent in March from the
previous month, CPC said, without citing a reason for the drop.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell, with the S&P 500 retreating from
four-year highs, after the Federal Reserve said it was less
inclined to provide more economic stimulus.
* The dollar leaped against the euro and yen as minutes from
the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting weakened expectations
of more stimulus measures from the U.S. central bank.
* Copper edged lower in thin conditions, backing away from a
near two-month high as another large build in warehouse
stockpiles withdrew some of the bullish momentum from Monday's
upbeat U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data
due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 104.01 -1.22 -1.2% 103.59 105.18 231,582 278,097
CLc2 104.55 -1.21 -1.1% 104.14 105.70 68,253 68,170
LCOc1 124.86 -0.57 -0.5% 124.30 125.97 187,868 229,530
RBc1 3.3954 0.0132 0.4% 3.3659 3.4278 53,109 76,259
RBc2 3.3146 0.0009 0.0% 3.2929 3.3439 49,654 49,164
HOc1 3.2275 -0.0221 -0.7% 3.2178 3.261 41,770 60,350
HOc2 3.2351 -0.0211 -0.7% 3.2259 3.2666 25,029 27,721
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Apr 02 30D AVG Apr 02 NET CHNG
CRUDE 515,038 522,553 608,983 1,562,665 -11,731
RBOB 178,196 218,594 149,044 347,674 -129
HO 114,312 127,617 140,210 280,831 5,135
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Bob Burgdorfer)