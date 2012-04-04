* U.S. crude stocks up 9 mln bbls last week-EIA
* Dollar strengthens, helps pressure crude
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. crude futures fell a
second straight session on Wednesday, dropping more than 2
percent after a government report showed crude oil inventories
last week rose much more sharply than expected in the United
States.
Concerns about downside risks to the euro zone economic
outlook expressed by European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi pressured the euro to its lowest level against the dollar
in three weeks, adding to the pressure on oil.
A stronger dollar can pressure dollar-denominated oil by
making it more expensive for consumers using other currencies.
Wednesday's push lower came after the previous day's losses
on indications from the U.S. Federal Reserve that the central
bank was less inclined to implement any more monetary stimulus.
Rising domestic production and imports pushed up U.S. crude
oil inventories by 9.01 million barrels last week, the Energy
Information Administration said in its weekly report.
The inventory rise put stocks at their highest since June
2011 and 4.7 million barrels above the year-ago period.
Distillate stocks rose slightly, by 19,000 barrels, while
gasoline stocks fell 1.46 million barrels, the EIA said.
U.S. oil inventories, crude oil stocks were expected to have
risen last week by 2.2 million barrels, a Reuters poll of
analysts taken ahead of weekly stocks reports
showed.
Gasoline stockpiles were expected to be down 1.4 million
barrels and distillate stocks were estimated to be down 400,000
barrels, the survey showed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude
fell $2.54, or 2.44 percent, to settle at $101.47 a
barrel, a penny below the 100-day moving average, and having
traded from $101.08 to $104.12.
* U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that the time
for diplomacy with Iran is not infinite and that all options
remain on the table.
* Exxon Mobil Corp's 344,500 barrel per day (bpd)
Beaumont, Texas, refinery began a planned overhaul on Sunday on
Crude Distillation Unit B, a coking unit, and other associated
units, a company spokeswoman said.
* U.S. businesses added 209,000 jobs in March, according to
the ADP National Employment Report. The report by the payrolls
processor was slightly above economists' expectations for a gain
of 200,000 jobs.
* The U.S. March nonfarm payrolls report from the U.S. Labor
Department due on Friday is expected to show a gain of 203,000
jobs, including a rise in private payrolls of 218,000.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell for a second day as investors faced the
prospect of no new monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve
and as a poorly received bond auction in Spain suggested the
effects of earlier European funding operations may be waning.
* Copper fell more than 3 percent, its most in nearly two
months, swept up in a broader retreat of risk assets the day
after minutes from the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
dashed hopes for another round of monetary stimulus anytime
soon.
* Gold fell to its lowest in nearly three months, sliding
for a second straight session the day after minutes of the
latest Federal Reserve policy meeting doused hopes for further
U.S. monetary stimulus.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)
on Thursday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 101.47 -2.54 -2.4% 101.08 104.12 285,784 245,541
CLc2 102.03 -2.52 -2.4% 101.63 104.63 100,728 72,891
LCOc1 122.34 -2.52 -2.0% 122.30 124.99 234,880 197,645
RBc1 3.3336 -0.0618 -1.8% 3.3049 3.4113 72,378 72,414
RBc2 3.2628 -0.0518 -1.6% 3.2446 3.3279 67,496 51,822
HOc1 3.1609 -0.0666 -2.1% 3.1587 3.2374 50,933 53,227
HOc2 3.1689 -0.0662 -2.1% 3.1669 3.2442 24,523 25,904
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Apr 03 30D AVG Apr 03 NET CHNG
CRUDE 648,606 542,362 602,956 1,569,070 -6,405
RBOB 232,692 201,824 149,044 347,674 -129
HO 115,317 126,973 140,210 280,831 5,135
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by David
Gregorio)