* Slower-than-expected Chinese economic growth hits oil
* Dip in U.S. consumer sentiment adds to bearish tone
* CFTC-Oil speculators reduce U.S. crude net longs
* Coming up: API petroleum stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT
Tuesday
NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. crude futures fell on
Friday, following gains the previous two days, after data from
China showed lower-than-expected quarterly economic growth,
going against market speculation that pushed up prices in the
previous session.
U.S. consumer sentiment slipped modestly in early April due
to higher gasoline prices, according to the weekly Thomson
Reuters/Univeristy of Michigan survey, also helping to pull down
crude futures.
In addition, the Economic Cycle Research Institute's measure
of U.S. economic growth eased last week, which was bearish for
oil futures, though the annualized rate continued to improve.
Iran and six world powers prepared for Saturday's resumption
of talks about Tehran's disputed nuclear program, making oil
traders cautious, although no major breakthroughs are expected
at the meeting to be held in Istanbul.
Iran's tensions with the West over its nuclear program have
caused oil prices to rise in recent months and led to the United
States and the European Union apply sanctions against the
Islamic Republic.
To avoid impact of the sanctions, Iran is concealing the
destination of its oil sales by disabling tracking systems
aboard its tanker fleet, making it difficult to assess how much
crude Tehran is exporting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude
settled at $102.83 a barrel, down 81 cents, or 0.78
percent, after trading between $102.61 and $103.90.
* For the week, front-month crude dipped 48 cents, or 0.46
percent, after ending up at $103.31 in the week to April 4.
Front-month crude has fallen in four of the last five weeks.
* In London, ICE Brent crude expired and settled at
$121.83, up 12 cents, or 0.10 percent, after trading between
$120.77 to $122.
* For the week, front-month Brent fell $1.60, or 1.3
percent, after closing higher at $123.43 in the week to April 4.
Like U.S. crude, front-month Brent has dropped in four of the
last five weeks.
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $19, from
$18.07 on Thursday. CL-LCO1=R
* NYMEX May RBOB futures fell 1.06 cents, or 0.32
percent, to settle at $3.3461 a gallon, after trading from $3.32
to $3.3774. For the week, the contract eked out a 0.56-cent
gain. Front-month RBOB has advanced for nine weeks in 10.
* NYMEX May heating oil futures edged up 0.83 cent,
or 0.26 percent, to settle at $3.1746 a gallon, after trading
between $3.1510 to $3.1881. For the week, the contract rose 0.54
cent, or 0.17 percent, up for the second straight week.
* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions in the week to April 10 by 26,000 contracts to
199,924, according to a weekly report from the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission. [ID: nEMS26LQG7}
* The annual rate of growth in China's gross domestic
product slowed to 8.1 percent in the first quarter, weakest pace
in nearly three years, and below the consensus forecast of 8.3
percent. That reading marked a drop from the
fourth-quarter rate of 8.9 percent.
* China's implied oil demand rose moderately in March from a
year ago, but was at a five-month low on a daily basis as
refineries scaled back runs to the lowest since October due to
maintenance and poor refining margins. {ID:nL3E8FD1UJ]
* U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in March, boosting the
view that the U.S. Federal Reserve has room to provide more
support for the economy if needed.
* Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and with its fellow OPEC
members are working to bring down high oil prices, Saudi Oil
Minister Ali al-Naimi said from Seoul.
* South Sudan said Toyota Tsusho would soon make a
financial proposal to construct a pipeline that will transport
the country's oil to a port in Kenya for export after the
Japanese company completes a feasibility study.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. equities fell, ending lower for the second straight
week, as concerns about the pace of global growth sparked a
selloff in financial shares.
* The euro declined against the dollar, hurt by higher
Spanish borrowing costs and the slower-than-expected Chinese
economic growth.
* Copper fell below $8,000 a tonne for the first time in
three months, finishing the week down 4 percent on the weak
Chinese economic data.
* Gold prices slipped below $1.670 an ounce, pausing after
staging their largest one-week rally since late February as the
dollar firmed against key currencies.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. retail sales for March, 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT),
Monday
* New York (Empire State) Business Index for April, 8:30
a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), Monday
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 102.83 -0.81 -0.8% 102.61 103.90 196,342 271,285
CLc2 103.32 -0.78 -0.8% 103.07 104.34 95,896 145,281
LCOc1 121.83 0.12 0.1% 120.77 122.00 12,294 125,983
RBc1 3.3461 -0.0106 -0.3% 3.3200 3.3774 47,465 55,045
RBc2 3.2667 -0.0031 -0.1% 3.2396 3.2913 44,284 41,467
HOc1 3.1746 0.0083 0.3% 3.1510 3.1881 51,536 55,413
HOc2 3.1789 0.0069 0.2% 3.1554 3.1910 47,778 42,872
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Apr 12 30D AVG Apr 12 NET CHNG
CRUDE 443,490 740,663 576,226 1,579,841 -13,929
RBOB 153,130 158,543 158,049 354,881 -30
HO 160,269 161,226 135,087 283,719 -7
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)