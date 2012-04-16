* Seaway pipeline reversal expected ahead of schedule
* Iran talks trim crude geopolitical risk premium
* POLL-U.S. crude seen up, products down last week
* Coming up: API petroleum stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT
Tuesday
NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. crude futures ended
slightly higher on Monday as news of an earlier target date for
the reversal of the Seaway oil pipeline prompted heavy
transatlantic spread trading.
Pipeline owners Enterprise Product Partners and
Enbridge plan to advance the reversal of the flow of
the pipeline by mid-May, pending regulatory approval, about two
weeks ahead of schedule.
The reversal would help ease the glut in U.S. crude
stockpiles in the Midwest as the pipeline will bring Canadian
oil and North Dakota crude directly to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
U.S. crude futures fell in early trade as the resumption of
talks in Istanbul between Iran and six world powers during the
weekend over Tehran's disputed nuclear program elicited positive
reaction from oil investors.
Negotiators from Iran and the world powers agreed to meet
again on May 23 in Baghdad. However, the United States remained
on guard and President Barack Obama said more sanctions would be
imposed against the Islamic Republic if there was no
breakthrough in the talks in the coming months.
Gasoline futures fell more than 2 percent and heating oil
futures closed nearly 2 percent lower as the Brent-WTI spread
crashed to just above $15 at the close, from $19 on Friday.
CL-LCOc1=R
Traders will train their sights on U.S. weekly inventory
reports, the first of which will come from the industry group
American Petroleum Institute, after the market closes on Tuesday
at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). The Energy Information
Administration will follow with its report on Wednesday, at
10:30 a.m. EDT.
Ahead of the reports, a Reuters poll forecast that domestic
crude stocks rose 1.6 million barrels in the week to April 13.
Distillate stocks fell 100,000 barrels and gasoline stocks
declined 900,000 barrels, the poll also showed.
FUNDAMENTALS:
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May
delivery, which expires on Friday, settled at $102.93 a
barrel, up 10 cents, or 0.10 percent, after trading between
$101.80 and $103.37.
* U.S. June crude settled at $103.37, up 5 cents,
while ICE Brent June crude settled down $2.53, or 2.09
percent, at $118.86, narrowing the Brent premium against U.S.
crude CL-LCO1=R to $15.31. The June/June premium ended at
$17.89 on Friday.
* U.S. lawmakers pushed for more sanctions against Iran,
unimpressed with the results of talks between Tehran and six
world powers in Istanbul over the weekend.
* Americans shrugged off high gasoline prices in March,
helping push retail sales 0.8 percent higher in March, following
a 1.0 percent increase in February, U.S. Commerce Department
data showed.
* U.S. gasoline pump prices fell 1.7 cents to $3.92 a gallon
last week, the EIA said. At that level, gasoline prices are just
7.8 cents more expensive than a year ago, the EIA said in its
weekly survey of service stations.
* U.S. refinery product margins fell by about 6 percent on
average in the week ended April 13, Credit Suisse said in a
weekly report. [ID: nL2E8FG39U]
* The pace of manufacturing growth in New York state slowed
sharply in April to its lowest level in five months, the New
York Federal Reserve said in a report. [ID: nN9E8E5015]
* U.S. heating demand this week is expected to be 44.7
percent below normal, with heating oil demand averaging 55
percent below normal and that for natural gas averaging 42.4
percent off normal, according to a weekly forecast from the
National Weather Service.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. equities rose as strong U.S. retail sales data helped
large-cap consumer stocks.
* The euro rallied against the dollar and the yen in largely
technical trading.
* Copper touched a three-month low under $8,000 a tonne for
a second straight day, pressured by diminishing second-quarter
demand prospects due to slowing economic growth in China and
Europe's festering debt crisis.
* Gold prices fell for a second straight day in quiet trade,
following crude oil's losses, on worries about Spain's ability
to repay its debt, which brought the euro zone debt crisis into
focus again.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration's U.S. weekly
petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT), Wednesday
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 102.93 0.10 0.1% 101.80 103.37 277,858 227,259
CLc2 103.37 0.05 0.1% 102.28 103.84 134,452 111,544
LCOc1 118.68 -2.53 -2.1% 118.20 121.00 225,649 15,614
RBc1 3.2670 -0.0791 -2.4% 3.2615 3.3502 60,923 69,078
RBc2 3.1941 -0.0726 -2.2% 3.1893 3.2667 54,722 56,793
HOc1 3.1166 -0.0580 -1.8% 3.1135 3.1746 48,219 62,550
HOc2 3.1220 -0.0569 -1.8% 3.1183 3.1781 37,192 50,450
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Apr 13 30D AVG Apr 13 NET CHNG
CRUDE 677,515 501,173 572,162 1,585,280 -5,439
RBOB 167,699 190,809 164,817 354,451 1,193
HO 126,820 176,977 130,355 281,547 3,054
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)