NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. crude futures rose for a
second straight day on Tuesday, as prospects of an
earlier-than-expected reversal of the Seaway pipeline to help
ease the glut of oil in the Midwest continued to fuel buying.
A well-received Spanish debt auction, upbeat German economic
sentiment and higher global economic growth forecast by the IMF
were also supportive for crude.
Traders were awaiting further direction from the weekly
petroleum inventory report from the American Petroleum Institute
scheduled at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). The U.S. Energy
Information Administration will follow with its report on
Wednesday, at 10:30 a.m. EDT.
Ahead of the reports, a Reuters poll forecast that domestic
crude stocks rose 1.4 million barrels in the week to April 13.
Distillate stocks fell 200,000 barrels and gasoline stocks
declined 900,000 barrels, the poll also showed.
In other news, U.S. President Barack Obama proposed new
measures that would raise civil and criminal penalties for
individuals and companies involved in oil market manipulation.
Obama also proposed that Congress give the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission authority to require traders to increase
their margins, or collateral, when trading in oil futures.
In response, exchange operator CME Group said
Obama's plan on margins was "misplaced," and warmed that the
move risked raising prices. <ID:nL2E8FHBNJ>
FUNDAMENTALS:
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May
delivery, which expires on Friday, settled at $104.20 a
barrel, gaining $1.27, or 1.23 percent, the highest since April
2, after trading between $102.66 and $105.07.
* NYMEX June crude settled at $106.64, also up $1.27,
or 1.23 percent, while ICE Brent June crude settled up 10
cents, or 0.08 percent, at $118.78. That further narrowed
Brent's premium against U.S. crude, to $14.14, from $15.31 on
Monday CL-LCO=R.
* U.S. gasoline demand dropped by 6.8 percent last week from
a year ago as high pump prices and rising fuel efficiency
reduced consumption, MasterCard said in its weekly Spending
Pulse report.
* The International Monetary Fund said in its latest World
Economic Outlook that the global economy was on track to expand
this year by 3.5 percent and by 4.1 percent in 2013, up slightly
from the 3.3 percent and 3.9 percent GDP output, respectively,
that it had forecast in January. [ID: nL2E8FGAJ6]|
* A deal for Delta Air Lines to buy ConocoPhillips'
180,000 barrel per day refinery in Trainer,
Pennsylvania, which could help ease a potential shortfall in
fuel in the East Coast this summer, could be announced as early
as this week, according to two sources with knowledge of the
negotiations. [ID: nL2E8FH5E9]
* U.S. factory output fell 0.2 percent in March, dragging on
overall industrial output which was unchanged from a month
earlier, according to data from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. equities rallied as investors cheered a slew of solid
quarterly corporate earnings. Sentiment also improved after a
German investor confidence poll surprised to the upside and a
Spanish debt auction went without a hitch.
* The dollar and yen faltered as a strong rally in equities
and an improving global economic outlook spurred investors to
seek higher returns in other riskier currencies.
* Copper topped $8,000 a tonne, rebounding from three-month
lows as euro zone debt worries eased and Rio Tinto's output
dropped unexpectedly.
* Gold closed slightly higher, helped by Wall Street's rally
that halted a two-day losing streak sparked by euro zone debt
jitters.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. Energy Information Administration's U.S. weekly
petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT), Wednesday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 104.20 1.27 1.2% 102.66 105.07 221,107 284,959
CLc2 104.64 1.27 1.2% 103.10 105.50 142,993 137,539
LCOc1 118.78 0.10 0.1% 117.98 119.34 233,522 232,834
RBc1 3.2340 -0.0330 -1.0% 3.2166 3.2766 47,689 71,000
RBc2 3.1752 -0.0189 -0.6% 3.1571 3.2045 56,424 62,047
HOc1 3.1266 0.0100 0.3% 3.1050 3.1354 35,429 54,926
HOc2 3.1308 0.0088 0.3% 3.1097 3.1399 32,071 40,538
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Apr 16 30D AVG Apr 16 NET CHNG
CRUDE 629,393 687,731 578,227 1,592,774 -7,494
RBOB 166,171 185,414 166,589 364,960 9,932
HO 108,170 137,129 130,355 297,114 11,537
