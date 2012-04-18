* U.S. crude stocks rose last week, products fell-EIA

* Japan, Taiwan to lower crude imports from Iran

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims data 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday after a government report showed oil inventories rose more than expected last week to post the biggest four-week increase in over three years.

The rise in crude inventories outweighed larger-than-expected drawdowns in gasoline and distillate stockpiles.

U.S. crude stocks rose 3.86 million barrels in the week to April 13, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, much more than the forecast in a Reuters poll for a gain of 1.4 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks fell 3.67 million barrels and distillate inventories fell 2.91 million barrels, exceeding the expected drawdowns.

Front-month Brent crude also fell, but losses were less than for its U.S. counterpart and Brent's premium to the U.S. benchmark CL-LCO1=R rallied back above $14 a barrel after slipping to $12.99 intraday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude fell $1.53, or 1.47 percent, to settle at $102.67 a barrel, having traded from $102.19 to $104.51. The intraday low neared the 100-day moving average of $101.86.

* Taiwan's state-owned oil firm CPC Corp is reducing imports from Iran and will follow the schedule of U.S. sanctions in deciding when to cut them completely, its chairman said, joining other Asian buyers in scaling back dealings with Tehran.

* Japan will cut its Iranian crude purchases by almost 80 percent in April compared to the first two months of the year as buyers comply with Western sanctions, trade sources said. The cuts, amounting to 250,000 barrels per day, are the steepest yet by the four Asian nations that buy most of Iran's 2.2 million bpd of exports.

* U.S. regulators have narrowed the universe of big commodity market players that will get slapped with an expensive "swap dealer" tag, but left room to later adjust rules that are being finalized on Wednesday.

* Libya's National Oil Corporation said it has kept the May official selling price on its key export crude Es Sider unchanged from April. Prices for Mellitah, Brega and Sirteca were lowered by 10-15 cents a barrel while only the price of Bu Attifel was raised by 10 cents a barrel.

* China is expected to launch crude oil futures within the year, a senior government official said, as the world's second-largest oil consumer and crude buyer aims to increase its say in oil pricing.

* Chinese authorities are deciding between two competing plans, one which would establish dollar-denominated contracts and another with contracts denominated in yuan.

MARKETS NEWS

* Copper steadied above $8,000 per tonne in thin volume on concerns another flare-up in the euro zone debt crisis may spur a greater move to safer-haven assets.

* The euro slipped for a second straight session as euro zone debt worries mounted one day ahead of a bond sale in Spain, seen as a test of Madrid's capacity to grapple with financial and budgetary pressures. The dollar index strengthened.

* U.S. stocks fell, a day after Wall Street's largest gains in a month, as uninspiring earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel gave investors a reason to take profits.

* Gold fell for a fourth session, its longest losing streak this year, as lackluster physical demand from major Asian consumers and weak oil prices sent the metal lower in quiet trade.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. jobless claims due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday.

* NYMEX May crude contract expiration on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 102.67 -1.53 -1.5% 102.19 104.51 183,189 244,523 CLc2 103.12 -1.52 -1.5% 102.63 104.94 178,476 157,359 LCOc1 117.97 -0.81 -0.7% 116.70 118.85 237,548 248,479 RBc1 3.2027 -0.0313 -1.0% 3.1411 3.2309 62,412 60,926 RBc2 3.1489 -0.0263 -0.8% 3.0985 3.1752 85,513 61,273 HOc1 3.1182 -0.0084 -0.3% 3.0900 3.1293 34,943 43,422 HOc2 3.1219 -0.0089 -0.3% 3.0935 3.1340 36,323 35,317

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Apr 17 30D AVG Apr 17 NET CHNG CRUDE 600,863 676,818 577,165 1,570,513 22,261 RBOB 258,506 185,594 168,766 367,926 2,966 HO 119,243 122,426 122,286 329,753 2,513 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)