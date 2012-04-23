* Euro zone data shows faster economic contraction

* North Sea Buzzard field shut down supportive to oil

* Coming up: API oil data at 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. crude futures fell on Monday on pressure from revived concerns about the euro zone economy and political uncertainty, while a North Sea production problem and worries about Iran and potential supply disruptions helped limit losses.

U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures managed gains. Gasoline rose more than 1 percent, rising more than 4 cents after slumping 20 cents last week and with the front-month May refined products contracts still on the board until its April 30 expiration.

Euro zone business activity contracted at a faster pace than expected in April, with the Purchasing Managers Index for the bloc's dominant service sector falling to a five-month low, against forecasts that it rose.

Politics added uncertainty after the Socialist challenger edged out French President Nicolas Sarkozy, leaving the two to fight a May 6 election run-off, while the Dutch government was set to resign in a crisis over budget cuts.

Crude futures' losses, especially for Brent crude, were limited by news that production stopped at the North Sea Buzzard oil field, Britain's largest, following a problem with a gas compressor over the weekend.

Output is expected to "ramp up" over the next 24-48 hours according to a spokeswoman for operator Nexen.

Oil markets continued to be buffeted by competing concerns about slowing economic growth and potential for supply disruptions following the sharp price rise in the first quarter as U.S. and European tightened sanctions on Iran aimed at curbing its nuclear program by limiting oil exports and revenues.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude fell 77 cents, or 0.74 percent, to settle at $103.11 a barrel, having traded from $101.82 to $103.98.

* China's March crude oil imports from Iran fell 54.1 percent from a year earlier to 253,302 barrels per day, customs data showed, due to pricing disputes over term contracts, with Beijing boosting shipments from elsewhere to fill the gap.

* Sunoco Inc announced exclusive talks with private equity firm Carlyle Group LP on a potential joint venture to run the biggest refinery on the U.S. East Coast, saying it would delay a planned closure of the Philadelphia plant by a month.

* Greece's ruling partners, the only two major parties that back the EU/IMF bailout plan, could gather just enough votes to form a coalition government, the last polls to be published before the election on May 6 showed.

* Leading world economies on Friday pledged $430 billion in new funding for the International Monetary Fund, more than doubling its lending power in a bid to protect the global economy from the euro-zone debt crisis.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell as political turmoil in Europe cast doubts on the euro zone's ability to push through measures to end its debt crisis and as Wal-Mart sank following a report it stymied a bribery probe.

* Copper fell nearly 2 percent after an unexpected drop in European service-sector activity dampened hopes the region will soon emerge from its economic slump.

* Gold fell as weakness from equities and other commodities and fading hopes of more U.S. monetary easing prompted investors to sell ahead of comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the week.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

* U.S. Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting, with the central bank expected to steer clear of further bond purchases even after disappointing U.S. jobs growth in March.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 103.11 -0.77 -0.7% 101.82 103.90 204,460 91,398 CLc2 103.55 -0.74 -0.7% 102.26 104.30 36,315 225,790 LCOc1 118.71 -0.05 0.0% 117.21 118.91 195,486 178,697 RBc1 3.1873 0.0446 1.4% 3.1052 3.1888 33,680 41,785 RBc2 3.1476 0.0376 1.2% 3.0744 3.1496 72,485 71,052 HOc1 3.1398 0.0022 0.1% 3.1050 3.1446 20,010 26,937 HOc2 3.1429 0.0021 0.1% 3.1090 3.1475 48,202 43,132

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Apr 20 30D AVG Apr 20 NET CHNG CRUDE 359,335 420,907 561,235 1,527,633 6,276 RBOB 180,200 180,630 176,330 358,213 -11,595 HO 113,467 109,978 129,796 307,655 1,034 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)