NEW YORK, April 43 U.S. crude oil futures extended gains in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed that domestic crude stocks fell last week, defying the forecast in a Reuters poll for a stock build.

Crude futures earlier settled modestly higher, helped by stronger U.S. equities and as the dollar weakened, both supportive factors.

Trading was choppy, with gains almost wiped out late in the session before a last volley of buying lifted the market back up. Still, the close was well off the day's highs as lingering worries about the euro debt crisis persisted.

The American Petroleum Institute said that for the week to April 20, domestic crude stocks fell 985,000 barrels, against the forecast for a 2.7 million barrel build in the poll. {API/S]

Gasoline futures pared losses as the API report showed a larger-than-expected drawdown of 3.6 million barrels, far above the forecast for a 900,000 barrel decrease.

Heating oil future wiped out almost all of its losses as the API data also showed a 3.6 million barrel drawdown, against the forecast for an increase of 100,000 barrels.

Refinery utilization rose 0.6 percentage points, the API report showed, just above the forecast for a 0.5 percentage point increase.

Policymakers of the U.S. Federal Reserve began a two-day meeting. Despite lingering anxiety about the euro zone debt crisis and another U.S. growth slowdown, analysts are not expecting the Fed will signal it will soon embark on a third round of bond purchases, usually called QE3, at the conclusion of the meeting on Tuesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June delivery settled at $103.55 a barrel, gaining 44 cents, or 0.43 percent, after trading between $102.79 to $104.10.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled at $118.16, falling 55 cents, or 0.46 percent, after trading between $117.85 and $118.94.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $14.61 at the close, from $15.60 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R

* Iran is experiencing "huge problems" exporting oil but there is unlikely to be a sharp drop in volumes after the European Union oil embargo comes into effect from July 1, said Torbjorn Tornqvist, chief executive of oil trading firm Gunvor.

* Indian shipping firms will continue to transport Iranian crude even if limited insurance coverage due to tightening Western sanctions leave them financial exposed to a spill or accident, according to Shipping Corp of India Chairman S. Hajara and industry sources.

* Sudanese oil workers took stock of damage to the economically vital Heglig oilfield after recent fighting with South Sudan left a power station in ruins, a warehouse gutted and a pipeline spilling out acrid crude. Heglig accounts for about half of Sudan's 150,000 bpd production before South Sudan seized the field earlier this month.

* U.S. gasoline demand fell last week as pump prices remained above year-ago levels, MasterCard said in a weekly report. Demand fell 6.1 percent from a year earlier and 0.3 percent from the previous week, the report said.

* U.S. single-family home prices rose for the first time in 10 months, in an encouraging sign the battered sector is starting to stabilize, according to the Standard & Poor's/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas. The index gained 0.2 percent in February on a seasonally adjusted basis, matching economists' forecasts.

* New U.S. single-family home sales dropped 7.1 percent in March to a seasonally adjusted 328,000 unit annual rate, their lowest level in four months, but the reading still beat analysts' expectations as the Commerce Department said sales in prior months were higher than initially thought.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. equities gained, with the Dow industrials average and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index rising after strong earnings and upbeat outlooks from big manufacturers.

* Copper jumped more than 1 percent, reversing sharp losses on Monday, as upbeat U.S. housing data bolstered risk appetite and solid demand at European bond auctions eased concerns about the euro zone's economic prospects.

* Gold rose on the back of gains in equities and industrial metals, but gains were limited ahead of a U.S. option expiration and on uncertainty over a policy meeting of the U.S. Fed.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum inventory report, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), Wednesday.

* U.S. Fed releases statement on interest rate policy, 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), Wednesday

* U.S. Fed releases economy and interest rate projections, 2 p.m EDT (1800 GMT), Wednesday

* Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke holds news conference in Washington, 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT)

