* China factory output, euro zone business data bearish
* U.S. jobless clams, manufacturing data add to gloom
* Coming up: CFTC trader position reports, 3:30 p.m. EDT
Friday
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. crude futures ended up
nearly 2 percent on Friday, rebounding from a 4 percent loss in
the previous session and on short-covering as a potential storm
threatened to disrupt oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 79.76 1.56 2.0% 77.56 80.37 282,861 376,969
CLc2 80.14 1.58 2.0% 77.92 80.73 48,035 79,144
LCOc1 90.98 1.75 2.0% 88.49 91.70 229,830 351,702
RBc1 2.5699 0.0198 0.8% 2.5436 2.6019 33,152 45,535
RBc2 2.4676 0.0156 0.6% 2.4467 2.4888 63,260 73,275
HOc1 2.5337 0.0084 0.3% 2.5152 2.5535 30,872 44,375
HOc2 2.5320 0.0089 0.4% 2.5140 2.5518 48,906 55,427
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jun 21 30D AVG Jun 21 NET CHNG
CRUDE 505,282 714,879 561,160 1,427,021 9,049
RBOB 151,901 181,949 148,281 306,205 2,992
HO 128,259 169,996 138,628 328,215 5,463
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)