* China factory output, euro zone business data bearish

* U.S. jobless clams, manufacturing data add to gloom

* Coming up: CFTC trader position reports, 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. crude futures ended up nearly 2 percent on Friday, rebounding from a 4 percent loss in the previous session and on short-covering as a potential storm threatened to disrupt oil production in the Gulf of Mexico.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 79.76 1.56 2.0% 77.56 80.37 282,861 376,969 CLc2 80.14 1.58 2.0% 77.92 80.73 48,035 79,144 LCOc1 90.98 1.75 2.0% 88.49 91.70 229,830 351,702 RBc1 2.5699 0.0198 0.8% 2.5436 2.6019 33,152 45,535 RBc2 2.4676 0.0156 0.6% 2.4467 2.4888 63,260 73,275 HOc1 2.5337 0.0084 0.3% 2.5152 2.5535 30,872 44,375 HOc2 2.5320 0.0089 0.4% 2.5140 2.5518 48,906 55,427

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jun 21 30D AVG Jun 21 NET CHNG CRUDE 505,282 714,879 561,160 1,427,021 9,049 RBOB 151,901 181,949 148,281 306,205 2,992 HO 128,259 169,996 138,628 328,215 5,463 (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)