* Tropical storm skirts Gulf of Mexico production areas

* EU summit seen doing little to ease region's debt woes

* Coming up: API weekly inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. crude futures fell back on Monday as Tropical Storm Debby, the first named storm of this Atlantic hurricane season, missed the Gulf of Mexico's production-rich areas and hopes faded that an EU summit this week will find durable solutions to the region's debt crisis.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 79.21 -0.55 -0.7% 78.03 80.68 238,534 293,224 CLc2 79.62 -0.52 -0.7% 78.42 81.03 50,883 50,442 LCOc1 91.01 0.03 0.0% 89.60 91.75 203,173 238,666 RBc1 2.6458 0.0759 3.0% 2.5757 2.6512 26,767 41,948 RBc2 2.4982 0.0306 1.2% 2.4611 2.5080 64,502 64,737 HOc1 2.5385 0.0048 0.2% 2.5100 2.5624 26,795 35,235 HOc2 2.5348 0.0028 0.1% 2.5084 2.5603 48,489 50,972

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jun 22 30D AVG Jun 22 NET CHNG CRUDE 408,404 512,831 560,580 1,423,347 3,674 RBOB 154,243 157,000 146,833 305,464 -407 HO 138,789 129,972 140,406 339,207 9,383

