* Tropical storm skirts Gulf of Mexico production areas
* EU summit seen doing little to ease region's debt woes
* Coming up: API weekly inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT
Tuesday
NEW YORK, June 25 U.S. crude futures fell back
on Monday as Tropical Storm Debby, the first named storm of this
Atlantic hurricane season, missed the Gulf of Mexico's
production-rich areas and hopes faded that an EU summit this
week will find durable solutions to the region's debt crisis.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 79.21 -0.55 -0.7% 78.03 80.68 238,534 293,224
CLc2 79.62 -0.52 -0.7% 78.42 81.03 50,883 50,442
LCOc1 91.01 0.03 0.0% 89.60 91.75 203,173 238,666
RBc1 2.6458 0.0759 3.0% 2.5757 2.6512 26,767 41,948
RBc2 2.4982 0.0306 1.2% 2.4611 2.5080 64,502 64,737
HOc1 2.5385 0.0048 0.2% 2.5100 2.5624 26,795 35,235
HOc2 2.5348 0.0028 0.1% 2.5084 2.5603 48,489 50,972
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jun 22 30D AVG Jun 22 NET CHNG
CRUDE 408,404 512,831 560,580 1,423,347 3,674
RBOB 154,243 157,000 146,833 305,464 -407
HO 138,789 129,972 140,406 339,207 9,383
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; editing by Jim Marshall)