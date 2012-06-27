* Norway strike curbs North Sea oil output

NEW YORK, June 27 U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday as slower North Sea oil production due to an oil workers strike and supportive U.S. economic data countered concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

Weekly government data showing U.S. crude oil and distillate stocks fell last week in the United States also supported crude prices.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 80.21 0.85 1.1% 78.68 80.92 237,704 253,304 CLc2 80.61 0.84 1.1% 79.09 81.27 47,868 51,965 LCOc1 93.50 0.48 0.5% 91.70 93.95 222,348 236,484 RBc1 2.6204 -0.0247 -0.9% 2.5931 2.6565 16,852 35,181 RBc2 2.4989 -0.0240 -1.0% 2.4872 2.5303 61,359 64,081 HOc1 2.5937 0.0172 0.7% 2.5545 2.6103 16,855 32,005 HOc2 2.5902 0.0170 0.7% 2.5509 2.6072 56,511 56,704

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jun 26 30D AVG Jun 26 NET CHNG CRUDE 437,189 454,088 553,279 1,432,162 -7,895 RBOB 154,474 152,231 149,164 281,729 -13,301 HO 143,692 159,262 143,245 336,745 -4,880 (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)