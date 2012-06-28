* Euro zone leaders divided on addressing crisis
* U.S. equities extend losses after health care decision
* Coming up: U.S. July oil products contracts expire Friday
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. crude futures slumped
more than 3 percent on Thursday, sliding to an eight-month low
intraday on selling prompted by concerns about Europe's debt
crisis amid a European Union summit and by losses on Wall
Street.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 77.69 -2.52 -3.1% 77.28 80.84 296,263 253,006
CLc2 78.10 -2.51 -3.1% 77.70 81.22 56,919 53,659
LCOc1 91.36 -2.14 -2.3% 90.88 93.85 225,010 231,828
RBc1 2.6142 -0.0062 -0.2% 2.5900 2.6240 11,404 29,499
RBc2 2.4773 -0.0216 -0.9% 2.4572 2.5085 56,886 66,479
HOc1 2.5519 -0.0418 -1.6% 2.5369 2.6011 12,317 26,579
HOc2 2.5472 -0.0430 -1.7% 2.5333 2.5992 56,660 62,934
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jun 27 30D AVG Jun 27 NET CHNG
CRUDE 542,652 468,779 546,745 1,431,614 548
RBOB 131,323 173,483 149,913 272,724 -9,005
HO 125,342 162,020 143,985 329,778 -6,967
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)