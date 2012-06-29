* EU agrees on new actions to tackle debt crisis

* Euro strength, dollar weakness helps lift oil

* Coming up: EIA weekly oil data 11 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. crude futures rose more than 9 percent on Friday, the biggest single-day percentage jump since March 2009, after a deal to shore up euro zone banks cobbled together by European leaders sparked a rally across equities and commodities markets.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 84.96 7.27 9.4% 78.28 85.34 417,422 310,148 CLc2 85.37 7.27 9.3% 78.69 85.74 93,407 61,777 LCOc1 97.80 6.44 7.0% 91.73 98.29 268,448 235,159 RBc1 2.7272 0.1130 4.3% 2.6182 2.7425 6,099 25,887 RBc2 2.6318 0.1545 6.2% 2.4785 2.6420 50,773 62,227 HOc1 2.6960 0.1441 5.7% 2.5685 2.7181 5,466 22,106 HOc2 2.7099 0.1627 6.4% 2.5601 2.7172 63,893 63,338

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jun 28 30D AVG Jun 28 NET CHNG CRUDE 746,676 569,745 544,525 1,429,221 2,393 RBOB 106,097 152,364 149,913 272,724 -9,005 HO 131,788 142,922 144,061 323,700 -6,078 (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)