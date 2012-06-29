Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
* EU agrees on new actions to tackle debt crisis
* Euro strength, dollar weakness helps lift oil
* Coming up: EIA weekly oil data 11 a.m. EDT Thursday
NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. crude futures rose more than 9 percent on Friday, the biggest single-day percentage jump since March 2009, after a deal to shore up euro zone banks cobbled together by European leaders sparked a rally across equities and commodities markets.
For the complete report on oil markets, click on
For a list of top energy-related stories with links, click on
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 84.96 7.27 9.4% 78.28 85.34 417,422 310,148 CLc2 85.37 7.27 9.3% 78.69 85.74 93,407 61,777 LCOc1 97.80 6.44 7.0% 91.73 98.29 268,448 235,159 RBc1 2.7272 0.1130 4.3% 2.6182 2.7425 6,099 25,887 RBc2 2.6318 0.1545 6.2% 2.4785 2.6420 50,773 62,227 HOc1 2.6960 0.1441 5.7% 2.5685 2.7181 5,466 22,106 HOc2 2.7099 0.1627 6.4% 2.5601 2.7172 63,893 63,338
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jun 28 30D AVG Jun 28 NET CHNG CRUDE 746,676 569,745 544,525 1,429,221 2,393 RBOB 106,097 152,364 149,913 272,724 -9,005 HO 131,788 142,922 144,061 323,700 -6,078 (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.