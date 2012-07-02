U.S. CRUDE, BRENT FUTURES EXTEND GAINS AFTER EIA INVENTORY DATA
* Global manufacturing data add to oil demand worries
* POLL-U.S. crude stocks seen down, products up last week
* Iran lawmakers draft bill to block Strait of Hormuz
* Coming up: API weekly oil data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday
NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. crude oil futures fell back Monday as weak manufacturing data from China, Europe and the United States stirred oil demand worries, neutralizing a threat from Iranian lawmakers to block tankers from shipping crude through the Strait of Hormuz to countries backing anti-Iran sanctions.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 83.75 -1.21 -1.4% 82.10 85.05 277,496 439,010 CLc2 84.15 -1.22 -1.4% 82.50 85.42 71,376 103,185 LCOc1 97.34 -0.46 -0.5% 95.30 97.87 237,518 269,462 RBc1 2.6239 -0.0079 -0.3% 2.5700 2.6398 48,917 25,887 RBc2 2.5413 -0.0162 -0.6% 2.4965 2.5575 29,496 57,625 HOc1 2.6759 -0.0340 -1.3% 2.6488 2.715 53,533 22,106 HOc2 2.6769 -0.0347 -1.3% 2.6495 2.7103 21,263 71,150
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jun 29 30D AVG Jun 29 NET CHNG CRUDE 506,353 787,945 552,056 1,439,267 -10,046 RBOB 109,106 108,395 149,160 266,212 -4,746 HO 115,545 136,950 143,839 317,811 -5,889 (Reporting by Gene Ramos)
