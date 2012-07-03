* Iran missile tests, threat to block ship lane sparks rally

* Hopes up for central banks' stimulus to aid global growth

* POLL-U.S. crude stocks seen down, products up last week

* Coming up: API weekly petroleum data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. crude oil futures shot up more than 4 percent on Tuesday, as tensions over Iran's threat to block the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane and its testing of missiles capable of hitting Israel sparked fresh fears over supply disruption.

Hopes that central banks would act to provide stimulus to the weakening global economy and short-covering before the July 4 U.S. Independence Day holiday also supported the rally.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 87.66 3.91 4.7% 83.33 88.04 320,268 299,104 CLc2 88.03 3.88 4.6% 83.75 88.42 78,634 81,454 LCOc1 100.68 3.34 3.4% 97.12 101.58 261,455 238,359 RBc1 2.7229 0.0990 3.8% 2.6219 2.7317 48,466 61,132 RBc2 2.6303 0.0890 3.5% 2.5398 2.6412 31,856 31,516 HOc1 2.7585 0.0826 3.1% 2.6734 2.7625 53,388 65,547 HOc2 2.7603 0.0834 3.1% 2.6765 2.7634 24,256 23,317

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jul 02 30D AVG Jul 02 NET CHNG CRUDE 616,548 542,783 555,212 1,420,672 18,595 RBOB 102,642 123,764 149,160 262,120 -4,092 HO 117,347 130,598 143,839 313,876 -3,935 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)