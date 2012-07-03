* Iran missile tests, threat to block ship lane sparks rally
Tuesday
NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. crude oil futures shot up
more than 4 percent on Tuesday, as tensions over Iran's threat
to block the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane and its testing of
missiles capable of hitting Israel sparked fresh fears over
supply disruption.
Hopes that central banks would act to provide stimulus to the
weakening global economy and short-covering before the July 4
U.S. Independence Day holiday also supported the rally.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 87.66 3.91 4.7% 83.33 88.04 320,268 299,104
CLc2 88.03 3.88 4.6% 83.75 88.42 78,634 81,454
LCOc1 100.68 3.34 3.4% 97.12 101.58 261,455 238,359
RBc1 2.7229 0.0990 3.8% 2.6219 2.7317 48,466 61,132
RBc2 2.6303 0.0890 3.5% 2.5398 2.6412 31,856 31,516
HOc1 2.7585 0.0826 3.1% 2.6734 2.7625 53,388 65,547
HOc2 2.7603 0.0834 3.1% 2.6765 2.7634 24,256 23,317
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jul 02 30D AVG Jul 02 NET CHNG
CRUDE 616,548 542,783 555,212 1,420,672 18,595
RBOB 102,642 123,764 149,160 262,120 -4,092
HO 117,347 130,598 143,839 313,876 -3,935
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)