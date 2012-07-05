* ECB, China cut interest rates

* Norway oil companies lockout striking oil workers

* U.S. crude stocks fell 4.27 mln bbls last week-EIA

* Coming up: U.S. June jobs report 8:30 p.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. crude futures slipped on Thursday in post-holiday trade as a weak service sector, sluggish retail sales data and a stronger dollar countered falling crude oil stockpiles and economic stimulus measures taken by central banks in China and Europe.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell 4.27 million barrels last week, data from the Energy Information Administration's weekly report showed, a much bigger drop than expected. Gasoline stocks rose 151,000 barrels and distillate stocks fell 1.05 million barrels, the EIA report said.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 87.22 -0.44 -0.5% 86.50 88.98 352,519 336,186 CLc2 87.57 -0.46 -0.5% 86.87 89.33 84,940 87,072 LCOc1 100.70 0.93 0.9% 99.30 102.34 308,365 79,561 RBc1 2.7648 0.0419 1.5% 2.6954 2.7950 52,161 62,967 RBc2 2.6552 0.0249 1.0% 2.5974 2.6799 45,317 33,408 HOc1 2.7684 0.0099 0.4% 2.7256 2.7899 46,988 63,409 HOc2 2.7685 0.0082 0.3% 2.7268 2.7896 24,202 25,878

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jul 03 30D AVG Jul 03 NET CHNG CRUDE 640,741 648,233 562,381 1,442,989 22,317 RBOB 161,169 119,381 149,124 253,840 -8,280 HO 124,173 130,291 144,209 315,514 1,638 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)