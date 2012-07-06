* Less-than-expected U.S. June jobs growth sparks selling
* Norway labor unions, oil companies to talk over strike
* Coming up: API weekly petroleum data, 4:30 p.m. EDT
Tuesday
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. crude oil futures tumbled
on Friday, ending more than 3 percent lower as data showed
disappointing jobs data for June that prompted deeper worries
about the stalling economic recovery.
For the complete report on oil markets, click on
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 84.45 -2.77 -3.2% 84.02 87.13 272,952 368,616
CLc2 84.83 -2.74 -3.1% 84.41 87.43 64,389 94,357
LCOc1 98.19 -2.51 -2.5% 97.73 100.40 216,437 314,932
RBc1 2.7160 -0.0488 -1.8% 2.7115 2.7586 34,569 60,321
RBc2 2.6026 -0.0526 -2.0% 2.5967 2.6455 28,815 48,651
HOc1 2.7099 -0.0585 -2.1% 2.7040 2.7575 41,630 54,531
HOc2 2.7101 -0.0584 -2.1% 2.7045 2.7580 17,345 25,947
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jul 05 30D AVG Jul 05 NET CHNG
CRUDE 485,277 675,430 576,694 1,422,583 20,406
RBOB 97,627 174,776 150,457 261,660 7,820
HO 103,093 134,338 144,752 317,899 2,385
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)