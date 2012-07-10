* Norway government orders arbitration, ends oil workers' strike

* China's monthly crude oil imports fall in June

* POLL - U.S. crude stocks down, products up last week

* Coming up: API weekly petroleum data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. crude oil futures ended more than 2 percent lower on Tuesday as fears of tightening North Sea supplies dissipated after Norway's government ordered an end to an oil workers' strike and China's crude oil imports fell in June.

For the weekly Reuters poll on U.S. petroleum inventories, click on

For the complete report on oil markets, click on

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 83.91 -2.08 -2.4% 83.65 85.95 261,651 256,901 CLc2 84.30 -2.07 -2.4% 84.05 86.30 56,686 82,177 LCOc1 97.97 -2.35 -2.3% 97.73 99.65 198,162 225,174 RBc1 2.7469 -0.0125 -0.5% 2.7281 2.7797 40,567 54,048 RBc2 2.6146 -0.0290 -1.1% 2.6057 2.6490 32,715 35,694 HOc1 2.7195 -0.0295 -1.1% 2.7112 2.749 40,674 51,072 HOc2 2.7167 -0.0309 -1.1% 2.7104 2.7440 25,432 18,390

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jul 09 30D AVG Jul 09 NET CHNG CRUDE 449,573 474,076 591,807 1,421,059 -1,158 RBOB 110,849 123,092 145,757 259,444 988 HO 108,854 99,530 143,234 317,697 -1,250 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)