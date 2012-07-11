* U.S. crude stocks fell last week - EIA

* Fed minutes say ready to act if conditions worsen

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. Thursday

NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. crude futures rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday, supported by data showing crude oil stockpiles fell last week and hopes that economic stimulus may yet be forthcoming from the U.S. Federal Reserve to bolster a sputtering economy.

Prices rebounded from Tuesday's selloff in reaction to the end of a strike by Norway's oil workers.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell 4.7 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report, much more than expected in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gasoline stocks rose 2.75 million barrels and distillate stocks rose 3.11 million barrels, the EIA said.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 85.81 1.90 2.3% 84.01 86.49 281,530 291,409 CLc2 86.19 1.89 2.2% 84.19 86.87 56,984 74,833 LCOc1 100.23 2.26 2.3% 97.83 100.83 166,490 201,849 RBc1 2.7689 0.0220 0.8% 2.7300 2.7814 42,801 52,956 RBc2 2.6422 0.0276 1.1% 2.6035 2.6549 42,681 38,745 HOc1 2.7618 0.0423 1.6% 2.7218 2.7716 50,272 49,982 HOc2 2.7599 0.0432 1.6% 2.7165 2.7683 32,972 27,622

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jul 10 30D AVG Jul 10 NET CHNG CRUDE 491,241 513,775 593,856 1,413,415 7,644 RBOB 130,536 132,672 149,124 253,840 -8,280 HO 147,001 121,587 144,341 317,697 -1,250 (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)