NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday in choppy trade, rallying after the United States announced new sanctions on Iran, said fronts for Iran's tanker companies had been exposed and as a North Sea production problem added to a tight supply outlook.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 86.08 0.27 0.3% 84.21 86.37 222,842 307,821 CLc2 86.46 0.27 0.3% 84.60 86.73 77,577 73,622 LCOc1 101.07 0.84 0.8% 98.51 101.36 172,349 171,819 RBc1 2.8062 0.0373 1.4% 2.7414 2.8144 32,987 56,017 RBc2 2.6689 0.0267 1.0% 2.6107 2.6754 31,735 45,591 HOc1 2.7733 0.0115 0.4% 2.7085 2.7791 40,855 58,605 HOc2 2.7710 0.0111 0.4% 2.7076 2.7764 26,305 34,437

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jul 11 30D AVG Jul 11 NET CHNG CRUDE 425,820 540,884 593,593 1,420,911 -7,496 RBOB 105,729 147,617 149,124 253,840 -8,280 HO 114,402 157,548 146,037 317,697 -1,250 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)