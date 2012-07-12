NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. crude futures edged up on
Thursday in choppy trade, rallying after the United States
announced new sanctions on Iran, said fronts for Iran's tanker
companies had been exposed and as a North Sea production problem
added to a tight supply outlook.
For the complete report on oil markets, click on
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 86.08 0.27 0.3% 84.21 86.37 222,842 307,821
CLc2 86.46 0.27 0.3% 84.60 86.73 77,577 73,622
LCOc1 101.07 0.84 0.8% 98.51 101.36 172,349 171,819
RBc1 2.8062 0.0373 1.4% 2.7414 2.8144 32,987 56,017
RBc2 2.6689 0.0267 1.0% 2.6107 2.6754 31,735 45,591
HOc1 2.7733 0.0115 0.4% 2.7085 2.7791 40,855 58,605
HOc2 2.7710 0.0111 0.4% 2.7076 2.7764 26,305 34,437
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Jul 11 30D AVG Jul 11 NET CHNG
CRUDE 425,820 540,884 593,593 1,420,911 -7,496
RBOB 105,729 147,617 149,124 253,840 -8,280
HO 114,402 157,548 146,037 317,697 -1,250
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)